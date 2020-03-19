As convenience continues to rule retail in order to comply with consumer behavior, it is a practice that Fayez Mohamood, chief executive officer of Bluecore, says may be causing a disruption in loyalty. Consumers are enticed by ease, often willing to try what’s new as they chase convenience.

“Convenience has created competition for loyalty,” Mohamood said. “With Amazon winning in that department, consumers have to feel a strong draw to a brand that trumps convenience.”