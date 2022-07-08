Skip to main content
Idris and Sabrina Elba Launch S’able Labs Skin Care

EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé Invites Fans to Discover Their Utopia

U.K. Businesses Bid Farewell to Boris Johnson, Markets Make Small Gains

Apparel Tops Consumer Shopping Lists for Amazon Prime Day

Nearly 90 percent of U.S. consumers plan on shopping on Amazon.com during Prime Day.

amazon prime day
The countdown continues for Amazon Prime Day. Courtesy image.

Apparel tops the list of consumer wants for Amazon Prime Day, according to data from RetailMeNot, which also noted how much shoppers are planning to spend this year.

In a survey of 1,000 shoppers, RetailMeNot found that 88 percent of American consumers polled said they plan to shop on Amazon during Prime Day this year and expect to spend $233 on Amazon.com. Prime Day is set for July 12 and 13. The authors of the report also said 19 percent of respondents “will shop at other retailers on Prime Day, and plan to spend $155.”

“You’ll see some of the best competing sales at stores like Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Nordstrom,” RetailMeNot said, adding that 47 percent of consumers “are waiting for Prime Day to make their biggest purchases of the year.”

“Despite Amazon raising its price for Prime subscriptions, 95 percent of shoppers are keeping their Prime memberships,” the report stated.

Amazon Prime Day
Top categories. Courtesy image.

Regarding top categories, 38 percent of those polled will be buying apparel on Prime Day. Home decor came in second with 24 percent and was followed by headphones/electronics and video games with 22 percent and 19 percent, respectively. The survey also found that 85 percent of consumers are planning to shop for back-to-school products on Prime Day.

RetailMeNot also had some suggestions for consumers on what to buy on Prime Day. In electronics, the company said, “Prime Day offers some of its best sales in personal tech — with discounts on products from Apple, Fitbit, Samsung, Google and more. The best deals will be on Amazon-owned devices, with Echo Dots and Fire tablets being hugely discounted on Prime Day.”

RetailMeNot said shoppers can expect 55 percent off select Amazon Echo devices and up to 50 percent off Fire TVs during Amazon Prime Day sales. With apparel, shoppers “can find steep savings from Amazon’s in-house clothing brands, Amazon Essentials, and Goodthreads, for big deals of up to 40 to 50 percent off for back-to-school attire, athleisure and more.”

RetailMeNot also warned of some products to avoid on Prime Day. The company said except for Fire TVs, shoppers should avoid TVs since Black Friday will offer better deals. “You can find savings of up to 40 percent on TVs across the board during Black Friday sales, whereas Prime Day focuses more on select sets and Fire TVs,” the company said.

