Despite being an expensive pain point for retailers, the return process is a vital, and unavoidable, part of the consumer experience, even influencing a visitor’s decision to buy. According to recent findings in the Pitney Bowes’ global e-commerce study, a complex returns process is in the top five reasons for cart abandonment for global shoppers. Additionally, 11 percent of shoppers reported having abandoned orders in the past based on poor returns policy, as told by a recent Baymard Institute study. Seamless return process for global returns, though, have remained scarce for U.S. and Canadian retailers.

Ahead of the prime holiday shopping season, Returnly, the post-purchase payments solution company which caters to retailers and brands in single-use products, has launched a new international returns solution allowing global shoppers access to seamless returns online from anywhere in the world. The program serves as a solution offering international returns at scale and allow shoppers a seamless return experience with proper customs documentation created. “E-commerce has made it possible for retailers of any size to reach consumers in any country,” said Eduardo Vilar, founder and chief executive officer of Returnly. “Our international returns solution is designed to make online shopping easier than ever for today’s global consumer.”

Returnly’s international returns solution meets shoppers’ expectations for online shopping experiences creating a simple and easy to navigate process. “With a simple, fast and reliable returns process,” said Vilar, “we’re giving consumers the confidence to buy while removing one of the biggest obstacles of global e-commerce growth for U.S. and Canadian online retailers ahead of the holiday season.” By localizing international returns, the company estimates they will enable retailers and brands to expand to new markets and strengthen relationships with global shoppers.

Further, the company expects to see retailers and brands drastically reducing the cost of customer support calls and manual processing on these complicated international returns. Prior, the company says the process of international returns has been time-consuming and confusing often met with language barriers and incurring unanticipated costs.

Returnly’s international returns solution provides the company’s renowned instant gratification with instant refund and exchange functions, including seamless localized tax, duty information and shipment tracking.

For More WWD Business News:

What’s the Impact of Blocking Serial Returners?

Thanks to Amazon, Data Points to Return of the ‘Retail Vortex’

Global Shopping Survey: More Than 75% Plan to Return Holiday Gifts