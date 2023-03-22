Review: I Tried Elm & Rye Libido Gummies

As a single 30-year-old something woman dating in New York City, there’s not much more on my mind than dating apps, looking for Mr. Right, and on occasion, a little fun in the sheets.

Libido has been the ultimate love/hate topic of my relationships. Some days all I can think about is sex, and other days the thought of intimacy feels daunting. And whether I’ve been dating someone for a while or just kicking off a new relationship, my lack of libido never ceases to minimize the incredibly awkward moments with my partner. Deciding that life is too short to have bad sex, I went scorching the internet for solutions.

So when I read all the talk about Elm & Rye’s Female Libido Gummies, I was intrigued. I had tried a variety of supplements and herbs in the past to support my libido, but I had never tried a gummy before.

Elm & Rye is a wellness company that focuses on using high-quality ingredients to support women’s health. Their Female Libido Gummies are designed to enhance sexual desire and pleasure.

I ordered a bottle of the gummies and started taking them as directed. The recommended dose is two gummies per day. The gummies themselves were tasty, with a fruity flavor that made them easy to consume. Not only that, but the gummies are discreet so that no one knows I’m taking a libido-enhancing daily supplement if I take them while working. I tried to make it a habit to just pop two in before I headed to work every morning.

After a few days of taking the gummies, I started to notice a difference in my libido. I felt more interested in having sex overall and more willing to initiate intimacy with my partner. I also noticed that I was more easily aroused and that my orgasms felt more intense. I’d call that a win.

What I like most is that the gummies are formulated with a blend of high-quality ingredients, including maca root, ashwagandha and horny goat weed. One key ingredient in this supplement is muira puama, a bush that grows in the Amazon region. Its wood and root are used to create medicine, and it has traditionally been used to treat sexual disorders, menstrual disorders, joint pain and other conditions. Muira puama has also been shown to increase sexual desire in healthy individuals, making it a valuable addition to this supplement.

A great option for people looking for a cleaner supplement and wanting to stay away from hardcore medications. I also like that unlike other Libido gummies, which target male-specific physiological roadblocks to desire, Elm & Rye’s Female Libido Gummies are designed specifically for women.

I will say, the gummies are extremely delicious, so please try and keep yourself from eating the entire jar. This was hard for me to do, and I admit on one or two occasions I accidentally slipped.

My Review

Before testing Elm & Rye’s female libido gummies, I was at a point in my life where I started to dread intimacy or lack thereof and my confidence took a major hit. I came into this experiment skeptical, thinking gummies could cure my sex life, but overall I’d say my experience was fantastic.

The biggest change I felt was my ability to relax and get the urge to have sex again. My sexual confidence went up, and I began to craze intimacy. That’s something that I had lost for a few years. I’m glad Elm and Rye finally made a non-gimmicky sexual wellness gummy for females. It’s been too long since men have been able to have thousands of products for their bedroom performance, while the same market for females has been considered taboo.

Elm & Rye are taking the lead on sexual wellness for females one gummy at a time, and I’m fully on board.