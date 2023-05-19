Richemont Executive Joins 10 Corso Como as CEO, Brand Opens Pop-up in Sardinia

MILAN — Italian retailer 10 Corso Como has appointed Gianluca Borghi chief executive officer, tasked with the expansion of the concept store brand worldwide.

Borghi was previously vice president of retail North America at Montblanc, based in New York. During his career he has held executive roles in retail, digital business and wholesale at Gucci, Pomellato, Boucheron and Rinascente in Paris, Milan and New York. He was most recently a member of the executive committee North America at Montblanc parent Compagnie Financière Richemont. Borghi succeeds the late Donato Maino.

“Finding the manager able to lead 10 Corso Como on its strategic development has been a primary goal and it took a while, and we are delighted that Gianluca Borghi has accepted this new challenge,” said Tiziana Fausti, president of 10 Corso Como.

Borghi said he has “long admired 10 Corso Como as one of the most iconic players in the luxury, fashion and art industry,” expressing his “deep affection for its storied heritage” and the “ambitious plans to accelerate growth” of the concept store.

10 Corso Como, founded in 1991 by Carla Sozzani, is located in and identified with the street of the same name in Milan and has contributed to the development of its neighborhood. The address includes the store, a restaurant and café, a gallery and a bookshop.

Fausti took over 10 Corso Como in 2020, kicking off a new phase for the store and aiming for international and online expansion. She is the founder of the namesake luxury multibrand store in the Italian city of Bergamo and chair of its parent Holding Exor (not to be confused with the Agnelli family’s Exor NV).

Following the opening of a 10 Corso Como pop-up in Tuscany’s high-end resort Forte dei Marmi last year, a pop-up is opening on Saturday in Sardinia’s luxury Forte Village resort.

It will carry a selection of accessories and bags, the 10 Corso Como logo collection, the home design collection and a beachwear line. Carryover products will be presented in small exclusive co-branded editions.

10 Corso Como bags.

Forte Village in Santa Margherita di Pula in South Sardinia was established in 1970 by Sir Charles Forte.

Also, 10 Corso Como has partnered with yacht maker Baglietto, which has over the years inspired collections of garments and furniture, on a project open to young creative talents.

In view of its 170th anniversary, which will be celebrated in 2024, the yacht company is launching “Officina Baglietto,” which aims to identify and train young generations of creatives in the luxury market through four programs dedicated to fashion, jewelry, furnishings and nautical.

The programs will include collaborations with Fausti and 10 Corso Como for the fashion segment; the product design sector is under Nicholas Bewick, architecture art director at studio AMDL Circle; the jewelry is overseen by Rosa Maria Villani, coordinator and in charge of the School of the Art and of the Medal for the Polygraphic Institute and State Mint, and boating involves Francesco Paszkowski, for more than 30 years the reference designer of Baglietto shipyards.

The project is curated by YACademy, the design academy based in Bologna, which is a prestigious post-graduate institute.

The applications for the project will end during October and the project will start in December.

Further developing its food offer, 10 Corso Como is launching two gastronomic projects: a line of pasta, rice and chili oil, as part of the 20-year collaboration with Galateo & Friends, founded by Marco Bonaldo.

“The story I tell is my story, it’s the passion for product and research, the love for fashion, the taste for discovery,” said Fausti. “I have been involved in fashion for more than four decades, and it seemed the time had finally come to extend the taste for beauty in fashion to the goodness of a pasta, rice and an Italian 10 Corso Como oil.”

The new 10 Corso Como gastronomic offer with Galateo & Friends.

The artisanal tagliolini are created from durum wheat semolina and eggs. The paccheri’s large-format pasta is marked by fresh wheat germ and processed in the Tuscan countryside of Pisa.

Fine Italian Carnaroli rice is produced in the Vercelli countryside, particularly suitable for risottos. There is also an offer of black rice in the Artemide variety produced on ecological farms near Novara.

While the store has carried olive oil with Galateo & Friends before, the Ardente chili oil combines the Ligurian extra virgin olive oil from olives grown in Arma di Taggia, Liguria, near Imperia, with dehydrated whole hot chili peppers.