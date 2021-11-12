Richemont, Farfetch in ‘Advanced’ Discussions to Merge Platforms

LONDON – Richemont said Friday it is in “advanced” discussions to merge its YNAP platform with Farfetch, building on a high-profile partnership forged a year ago.

Richemont, which announced its first half results separately on Friday morning, said “further progress” has been made with Farfetch towards creating a neutral, industry-wide platform, built on the latest omnichannel retail technologies, to support the digitisation of the luxury industry.

It has long been an ambition of Richemont’s owner and founder Johann Rupert to create a neutral selling platform, although few of his industry competitors initially responded to his call. These talks appear to move Rupert closer to realizing his early ambition.

Richemont said the scope of the discussion involves Farfetch investing directly in YNAP as a minority shareholder, with other investors to be invited to participate alongside; YNAP leveraging Farfetch Platform Solutions to support its ongoing transition to a hybrid business model; the Richemont brands leveraging Farfetch technology to accelerate their online retail developments; and Richemont brands joining the Farfetch marketplace.

The marriage of the two online platforms is also something that financial analysts have been agitating for as YNAP has been a loss leader at Richemont, and some investors want to see it spun off, sold or merged with another company.

“Other industry players and investors have already indicated their interest in investing in YNAP alongside Richemont and Farfetch. The ultimate objective is for YNAP to be a neutral platform, with no controlling shareholders,” the Richemont statement said Friday.

The partnership forged a year ago involved Richemont, Farfetch, Alibaba and Artemis, which is owned by the Pinault family.

Richemont said it continues to work with Farfetch “towards definitive agreements, and will provide an update in due course, if and when appropriate.”

The company said there can be no certainty that the discussions will lead to definitive agreements, nor as to the timing or terms of any transaction. Any transaction would be subject to the receipt of clearances from relevant anti-trust authorities.