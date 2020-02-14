When Alain Bernard, president and chief executive officer of Richemont North America, moved to New York City seven years ago, he discovered a tale of two cities. “It’s a city of immense luxury in close proximity to immense poverty,” Bernard told the black-tie crowd at The Plaza on Thursday for the annual Valentine Gala benefiting The Bowery Mission.

“The number of millionaires and the number of homeless are both growing at the same time,” Bernard said, citing statistics indicating 70,000 “officially” counted homeless in the city, though there’s certainly many, many more that go uncounted, amid a city where there’s “a million millionaires,” Bernard said.