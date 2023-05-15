×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: May 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Lagos Space Programme Wins International Woolmark Prize

Fashion

Contemporary Outerwear for Fall 2023

Fashion

Valentino Returning to Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Inaugural Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

The luxury luggage brand, based in Cologne and part of the LVMH empire, gave out thousands of euros in prizes to Germany's most promising student designers this week.

The finalists and jury on stage at the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin.
Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin
Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin
Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin
Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin
View ALL 13 Photos

It was the perfect location to present the first student design prize in Germany to be sponsored by luxury luggage maker Rimowa: The Neue Nationalgalerie, an art museum in central Berlin, is an architectural icon designed by legendary German-American architect, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe.

The museum, whose name translates to “new national gallery,” reflects what Mies van der Rohe was known for: Minimalism, clarity and simplicity, with function guiding form and following the adage the trend-setting architect was best known for — “less is more.”

And that’s what German design in general tends to be known for, Rimowa’s chief executive officer Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert told WWD at the event, which was attended by several hundred guests, a mixture of young design students in their best hipster black and local design industry luminaries.  

Related Galleries

The best design of any kind, from any country, typically has many of the same attributes, Bonnet-Masimbert continued. “But the weight that is placed on each attribute is different,” he said. “In German design, the weight is placed on function and usefulness. It’s extremely important. There is a lot of thought given as to why [a certain design is the way it is] and a real notion of no unnecessary additions. Although we had a broad range of projects in the competition, it was very clear to me that we had this [German] feeling across all of them,” he added.

This is the first time the Cologne-based luggage brand has held a design contest for German students. But perhaps it’s not surprising. Rimowa’s parent company, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has run an annual fashion design competition, the LVMH prize, for a decade now, and since 2016, another stablemate, Loewe, has regularly organized a contest seeking out the most skilled, distinctive handcrafts.

Of course, Rimowa will benefit from the added market profile brought by this new design prize, Bonnet-Masimbert confirmed. And the company also appreciates the introduction to new talent and fresh ideas. But that’s not really what this new design prize is about, he said. “On the whole, this was really more of a giving back kind of event,” Bonnet-Masimbert noted. “The principle is that we act as a canvas for their creativity.”

Rimowa’s inaugural German design prize ran from October last year until its conclusion this week. At the start of the process, 16 universities from around the country were invited to take part, submitting entries to suit the competition’s theme, mobility.

Mobility “is a key element of Rimowa’s ethos,” a statement from the company explained. The new annual contest is to be “an initiative that converts potential into tangible projects, that have a lasting impact on global issues.”

Dozens of entries were eventually whittled down to just seven by a jury of local design luminaries, accompanied by both Bonnet-Masimbert and Rimowa’s non-executive chairman, Alexandre Arnault. The latter — Rimowa’s former CEO but now an executive at Tiffany & Co., since January 2021 when Bonnet-Masimbert took over — was supposed to attend the ceremony in Berlin but was waylaid by work in New York and made a video statement, which was broadcast to guests.

Each of the seven finalists were mentored by a local, senior design talent and then, Monday afternoon in Berlin, their prototypes were displayed in the luminous main hall of the Neue Nationalgalerie.

In a brief awards ceremony, student designer Noa Grgic was announced the winner of Rimowa’s 20,000 euro ($21,697) prize. The six other finalists also receive cash prizes, ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 euros.

First prize winner, the Artificial Body Positivity project, by student designer Noa Grgic.

Inspired by the Japanese art of “kintsugi” — where broken objects, often ceramics, are joined back together with gold lacquer — Grgic’s project was called Artificial Body Positivity.

“Although the theme was mobility, I didn’t want to do anything typical, like an e-scooter, or something,” he explained to WWD after his win was announced. “I was thinking about it in a bigger sense.”

For people who must use prosthetics because of a disability, regaining their mobility is a huge achievement. But at the same time, around a third say they continue to be depressed or otherwise badly impacted by the fact that they must use a prosthetic, Grgic said. His project allows amputees to design or customize their own prosthetics.

“If you look at kintsugi, it’s so bold [about what’s been broken], it’s a statement,” he told WWD. “The ultimate goal would be to get people with no prosthetics to be inspired by people with prosthetics.”

“To create an object of desire that would even be desired by people who are not disabled,” jury member Gesa Hansen, a Danish-German furniture designer based in Paris, behind the brand The Hansen Family, confirmed. It was this shift in the thinking that saw Grgic awarded the top prize, she explained, because it was all about mobility in every sense and it was inclusive too.

Grgic, who attends the State Academy of Fine Arts in Stuttgart, has another three years at least in tertiary education to go, but he plans to invest the Rimowa prize money in working further on his prototypes.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Hot Summer Bags

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rimowa Design Prize Awarded in Berlin

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad