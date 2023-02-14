×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men’s Creative Director

Business

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Eye

Inside Tommy Hilfiger’s Fashion Week Dinner at The Nines

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite as a Beautiful Gemstone

Diamond alternatives are taking center stage as consumers look to make conscious decisions about jewelry purchases.

Ring Come True
Ring Come True. Courtesy Image.

As diamond prices fluctuate, inflation continues to plague consumer budgets, and people continue to look into the ecological impact of their purchase power, moissanite is having a moment.

Ring Come True, the accessible direct-to-consumer jewelry brand, launched with moissanite as the focus of its custom engagement ring offerings. Shir Andrews, the company’s founder, told WWD she started the business after discovering moissanites’ many positives during her own search for an engagement ring where cost was a key factor.

Ring Come True, she said, was born out of her passion for teaching others what she had learned about diamond alternatives. Now, nearly 10 years after first laying eyes on moissanite, Andrews is continuing her mission and seeks to normalize choosing diamond alternatives for engagement rings and everyday jewelry. It’s about bringing engagement ring shopping back to choosing a symbol of a couple’s love, she says.

Related Galleries

Here, Andrews speaks to WWD about providing education around diamond alternatives and recent changes in consumer behaviors.

Ring Come True engagement rings.

WWD: How do you support consumers who are exploring diamond alternatives?  

Shir Andrews: At Ring Come True we lead with empathy first and foremost. I figured out fairly quickly how similar my own experience was to that of so many others, and it was almost as if I was called upon to champion this space and become an ally to others. We make it a point to provide every person who walks through our doors with a supportive, judgment-free experience regardless of the budget they give us to work with.

When I discovered moissanite in 2014, my jaw hit the floor. I was mesmerized at the gemstone’s beauty — it wasn’t a diamond, but that was fine by me. I had found the most beautiful gemstone I had ever seen and knew that I was going to be able to get my dream engagement ring without going into debt.

We do not encourage our clients to use moissanite as a way to fool others — we want them to love it for what it is, an incredibly beautiful gemstone. The more people who speak about it, the more normalized it will become to choose moissanite.

We do not sway our clients’ decision to go one way or the other because making people feel bad for buying a diamond (mined or lab-grown) is just as bad as shaming others for not buying a diamond. We do our very best to provide objective information to every client we speak to and allow the ultimate decision to be their own and what they believe will bring them the most joy surrounding this incredible milestone in their lives.

WWD: Are there any misconceptions from consumers when it comes to moissanite?

S.A.: I refer to Ring Come True as a mission-based brand all the time because it truly is our mission to eliminate stigma toward diamond alternatives of all kinds, but specifically toward moissanite given its similarities to a mined or lab-grown diamond. Since Day One, we have been working to have people appreciate this incredible stone for what it is.

A proposal is a romantic gesture, an act of devotion, not a status symbol. It’s a pledge of your undying love for another person — the ring is merely a symbol for that sentiment, regardless of what materials it is made out of.

Ring Come True moissanite jewelry.

WWD: What can you tell us about consumer behavior as you’ve seen it when it comes to shopping for jewelry and specifically engagement rings?

S.A.: It’s hard to pinpoint the exact moment in time when this specific behavioral shift started to occur but given these more modern times we are living in, it is much more common than ever for couples to shop for an engagement ring together.

It has never been more common for couples to cohabitate and share financial responsibilities well before an engagement or marriage is proposed and because of this societal shift, the financial implications of this purchase are more apparent than ever before.

Prior to this shift, it was a huge faux pas to ask your significant other how much they spent on your ring. Things are much different now in that both parties are often involved in the purchase and conscious consumerism has taken the spotlight away from blind showmanship. Couples want to make smart financial decisions together, individuals want to know where their money is going, what and who their money is supporting, and most important where their products are made.

We’re seeing that 70 percent of Millennials are looking for a lab-grown diamond alternative and this trend is not going anywhere, it’s only expected to grow.

WWD: What does the future hold for Ring Come True?

S.A.: Very soon, we will be expanding Ring Come True with our new sister company, Classy. The company will be a true extension of Ring Come True in that it will apply the same mission-based attitude and principles as Ring Come True, toward everyday fine jewellery.

Moissanite and lab-grown diamonds are growing in popularity more and more each day and we want to be able to extend the joy they bring to others who are looking for other affordable and high-quality fine pieces of jewelry beyond just rings. Earrings, bracelets, necklaces, the possibilities are endless. We plan to keep creating timeless pieces of sustainable jewelry.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Hot Summer Bags

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ring Come True Wants Consumers to Appreciate Moissanite

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad