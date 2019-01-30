Credit card fraud is not just a nuisance but a widespread issue impacting consumers and businesses alike. According to a consumer survey conducted by e-commerce fraud prevention specialist Riskified, 49 percent of those polled said they’ve been the victim of credit card fraud and 45 percent of respondents said they’ve abandoned the retailer after experiencing the fraud.

The survey polled 5,000 U.S. shoppers over 18. Researchers at the firm said the results “are worrisome for both consumers and merchants, as a large percentage of respondents reported experience with credit card fraud, with a corresponding negative impact on satisfaction and return shopping.”

The high number of consumers who abandon a retailer following a fraudulent incident means that “the merchant — through no fault of their own — will pay the cost of the fraud and lose future customers,” authors of the report stated.

“But that’s not the only negative impact of fraud,” researchers at the firm said. “Merchants also decline orders out of caution, and survey results show that more than 50 percent of online credit card declines were of returning customers, squandering the goodwill merchants had built. The survey further found that roughly 42 percent of shoppers moved on after a decline, either abandoning the purchase [28 percent] or going to a competitor [14 percent].”

Other findings include that 44 percent of respondents “say the organization that lost the credit card details or experienced the breach should be held responsible, while 28 percent say the merchant that approved the charges is responsible,” Riskified said.

In regard to general consumer behavior trends, the survey found that 31 percent of consumers polled shop “while physically in the store where the same product is sold.” And that 28 percent admitted, “to shopping in the bathroom” while 16 percent shopped while working out. Fifteen percent of those polled said they shopped while at an event.

Of the consumers polled, 28 percent said they check their account balances daily while 36 percent did so a few times a week.