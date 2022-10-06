×
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 6, 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto Is Making a Movie About Karl Lagerfeld

Fashion

Los Angeles Fashion Week Picks New Hollywood Locations and Expands Offerings

Fashion

Franca Fendi Dies at 87

Rivet Reveals Top Leaders List

The Rivet 50 recognizes the leading influencers in the denim industry.

Rivet 50
Rivet 50 Courtesy image.

Rivet has released the 2022 Rivet 50, which honors the most influential leaders in denim. In partnership with Cotton Incorporated, Coterie and Project, Rivet 50 serves as the industry’s go-to guide on the changemakers in the global denim marketplace.  

In its fifth year, the Rivet 50 honorees range from TikTok superstars and third-generation leaders to science-driven entrepreneurs and informed designers. The winners are determined by more than 16,000 online votes.  

“The individuals on this year’s list represent how various generations and backgrounds are coming together to build a better future for the denim industry,” said Angela Velasquez, Rivet’s executive editor. The honorees will also be featured in Rivet’s Fall print issue, which is out on Oct. 11. Link 2022 Rivet 50 for the full list. 

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

