Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Cartier and Kering Launch Watch and Jewelry Sustainability Pact

Sustainability

Could We Live in a World Where Luxury Fashion Becomes Zero Waste?

Fashion

Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2022

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data Science Tea Leaves

Insights about the gathering wave of young fashion shoppers.

By
Rob McGovern
Plus Icon
gen z young people sitting looking
Young consumers have a new kind of loyalty. Rawpixel.com - stock.adobe.com

What does a brand have to do to inspire Millennial and Gen Z loyalty?

At PreciseTarget, we used machine learning technologies to look at more than 5 billion purchase transactions spanning more than 2,300 fashion brands. The analysis clearly indicates younger consumers are a brand-switching bunch, although this attribute is often misunderstood by marketers. 

These two generations — together, the Gen Zennials — are the product of nonstop social streams, algorithmically designed to stream something new, different and often shocking every time they pick up their phones. Social media created a class of novelty seekers who have a nonstop expectation of new and different. They don’t dislike you, they dislike that you aren’t new.

Before writing them off as one-and-done customers, you should know they have remarkable loyalties. They’re loyal to their personal tastes. They might have seven different jeans brands in their closet, but each pair will be remarkably similar to the others. 

Related Galleries

Our analysis zeroed in on the 20 to 30 product features — like price, size, color, fabric, style — that make a product unique. It showed young consumers rarely veer outside the white lines of their established tastes. When we looked longitudinally, it also showed that consumer tastes are remarkably stable over time. Over a three-year time span, we saw virtually no changes in tastes at the individual level.

We’re data scientists, which means our taste loyalty hypothesis had to be tested. We selected three categories where we observed particularly high negative brand repurchase rates: outwear, footwear and sports apparel. Our pre-test analysis showed consumers were likely to choose a different brand the next time they made a purchase in the category. We worked with a major retailer for the test, which involved machine learning a new set of 1 million transactions. 

What did we see? Their young shoppers were indeed brand switchers but remained very loyal to their tastes. How loyal? Eighty-six percent remained in their taste lane in outerwear, 96 percent in footwear and 91 percent in sports apparel. 

Conclusion: Young fashion consumers are remarkably consistent in exhibiting two behaviors: they purposefully switch brands and they’re incredibly consistent in selecting new brands that are like their previous brand. Incidentally, we’re also learning that taste-based targeting offers the best advertising performance. 

Aside from brand switching, we were compelled to probe deeper into the behaviors of tomorrow’s shopper. The behavioral research revealed young customers want to engage, but on their terms. 

Rob McGovern headshot
PreciseTarget’s Rob McGovern.

Gen Z prefer in-store shopping, although they want it aided by their mobile phone, not a sales clerk. Griping about anonymous store visitors “showrooming” is so yesterday. 

They’re also the influenced generation. Adweek reports 70 percent of them follow online influencers, and 52 percent trust influencers even when they know the influencer is paid by the brand. Perhaps your future chat bot will be manned by a paid influencer. If you go this route, make sure your influencer is well versed in whether your brand uses sustainable materials, conducts fair labor practices and has real people and bodies in your ads. Your new customer is taste loyal, mobile dependent and socially responsible.

What does this mean for brands? The music industry lived through the purchased music-apocalypse, and despite predictions of demise, people are listening to more music than ever. They’re just doing it differently. They’re using AI-powered apps like Spotify, which uses machine learning to understand a consumer’s music tastes. It’s AI streamed to headphones.  

Retail will go through an analogous transformative wave. Your new customers will also wear clothes and footwear, but they’ll purchase them differently. Your marketing systems won’t segment them using demographics, rather you’ll segment customers by their machine learned tastes. 

Influencers will become an important source of signal data, supplanting the role of yesterday’s fashion show. And your future AI-driven e-commerce site will look and be AI-personalized like Spotify. Young consumers will welcome a more intimate digital relationship with you.

 

Rob McGovern is chief executive officer and founder of PreciseTarget, a retail data science company that helps brands and retailers connect with their highest-value customers.

 

MORE FROM WWD: 

The Outside View: Halston and Norton Simon’s David Mahoney

The Outside View: Fashion’s Paved Path to Carbon Neutrality

The Outside View: Fashion’s Rebirth in New York

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Outside View: Reading Fashion’s Data

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad