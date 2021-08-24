A Real Hidden Gem

The luxury goods and fine jewelry market is on fire. Hemmed in at home and tied to Zoom calls for the past year, consumers turned to fine jewelry such as necklaces, earrings, and pendants to distinguish and more fully express themselves about the head and shoulders.

But even as we return to offices, attend events, and start to travel, the momentum in fine jewelry — especially pieces in gold — continues.

For Peter Webster, co-founder and president of Roberto Coin, Inc., the reason why is simple: gold is affordable. “There is also a remarkable amount of pent-up demand that is and will continue to drive sales,” Webster said.

Peter Webster, Co-founder and President. Courtesy Image.

For its part, the luxury brand is showcasing several collections this season. Roberto Coin, which, since being founded in 1977, has created over 1,200 designs, is renowned for its cutting-edge designs, innovative and high-quality manufacturing, and an unmatched level of customer service. Roberto Coin is also known for hiding a single ruby in every piece made.

For Webster, the brand’s high-level of customer service is one of the attributes that sets Roberto Coin apart. “We really do look after our customers; and if they say, ‘jump,’ we say, ‘how high?’” Webster said. “This has been true since day one. It’s in our DNA.”

With its offerings this year, Webster said consumers are layering multiple necklaces and pendants. And given the brand’s design aesthetic, the effect is simply stunning while not being over the top. As a result, Webster said the brand’s wearers find it easy to don its pieces for going out — whether that means running errands or at an elegant dinner.

Two of the collections in the spotlight this season are “Love in Verona” and “Medallions.” Love in Verona features a four-petaled floral motif that repeats in diamonds and engraving, which also appear in the gallery of each piece “as a reminder of our inner beauty,” the company noted. The collection includes classic hoops, front facing hoops and huggies, “y” necklaces, bangles and rings using 18K yellow, rose, and white gold along with an inlay of diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and blue sapphires. Price points range from $1,980 for a Circle of Life Pendant to $17,500 for a Pave All Diamond Bangle. Most of the collection range between $3,000 and $8,000 per piece.

18K Yellow Gold Venetian Princess Double Medallion Necklace $5500.00. Courtesy Image.

The Zodiac Medallion Collection has reversible pendants that feature each sign of the zodiac. Each pendant is on an adjustable 19-inch gold paperclip chain. It also has a detachable bale, which wearers can use for custom dangling. Priced at $4,300, retailers can take note of the zodiac signs of bold face names who wear Roberto Coin — such as Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry and Kate Beckinsale — who knew they were all Leos? And those born under Cancer such as Selena Gomez and Kristen Bell.

Aside from the Zodiac Medallion collection, Roberto Coin offers a variety of charm medallions such as an 18K rose gold Venetian Princess locket on a paper-clip chain, with a price point of $10,400, and a 18K Royal Princess flower diamond-accent locket pendant on link chain, which has a price point of $5,800. Like all of Roberto Coin’s designs, the motifs are perfectly elegant.

“I think pieces like this are especially popular because they are personal,” Webster said. “Pendants and medallions can also be layered in different ways, creating more opportunities for personalization. And due to the manufacturing innovation, gold pieces are also more affordable.”

18K Love

in Verona Diamond and Blue Lapis Zodiac Medallion Necklace $7900.00. Courtesy Image.

Affordable. Personalized. Well-made. Elegant designs that are not over the top. All of this adds to the appeal of Roberto Coin for its customers. But who exactly is the Roberto Coin customer?

“While the target customer base is large, it includes those just building their jewelry wardrobe to established collectors embracing fresh trends,” Webster said. “Our designs and brand can resonate with anyone — from aspirational luxury shoppers to more affluent consumers. The appeal is very broad.”

For the upcoming holiday shopping season, retail analysts are expecting sales to be robust with certain categories and product segments to see double-digit, year-over-year gains. Webster said given the factors driving consumers to the gold jewelry segment, holiday sales this year will be one to remember.