Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 24, 2021

Business

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Posts Another Blow-out Quarter Ahead of the Holidays

Accessories

Bulgari Invests in Highly Strategic U.S. Market

Accessories

Fine Jewelry Is Becoming Less Formal — and More Fun

Shop the City Guide: Miami

In Partnership with Roberto Coin
Miami
Miami sunset. SeanPavonePhoto - stock.adobe.com

Bright and bold might best describe the cities of the South. And with inspiration from Miami’s colorful history to Atlanta’s charismatic energy, the fashion trends in this region – like its growing art scenes – are always vibrant.

While Atlanta and Miami have cultures all their own, the women of these trendy, southern cities share a common thread in their love for fashion that mirrors their excitement for life. According to luxury retail managers of Atlanta, when shopping for jewelry, the southern woman “loves to be seen but is always elegant and reserved.”

At the same time, these managers said these shoppers want versatility, as they are constantly looking at styles and inspiration from all over the globe. U.S. based stylist, Cannon, described the southern shopper as being “traditionally feminine in style and minimalistic. They also opt to be dressy, colorful, and playful with their wardrobe from head to toe. The trends I see emerging for this region include lots of colors, ruffles, smocking, pastels, as well as loose attire that is elegant and chic.”

Further, a Miami-based retail manager told WWD in his experience the Miami woman is never afraid to mix her jewelry or their clothing. In fact, he said, “it’s very common for southern women to wear one or more Cartier bangles with Roberto Coin Princess bangles for a feminine and unique look. They love fashion forward jewelry that can be used multiple ways.”

Women who live and shop in Miami and Atlanta, retailer mangers told WWD, “have a great sense of style and incorporate a range of trends and love to incorporate fine jewelry into their looks.” A favorite for southern women is Roberto Coin who is known for offering clients heritage-style pieces with a bold yet elegant flare offered in full suites that aligns with this shopper’s preference for cohesiveness.

“Southern ladies love to buy jewelry in suites,” said an Atlanta-based jewelry retail manager. “The necklace is always accompanied by an earring and a bangle or several to stack. The warm climate lends itself to fun summer looks and color. Layering and mixing colors of Malachite, Lapis and Turquoise.”

“Southern women are drawn to Roberto Coin for all the various options in color and ability to layer easily,” a Miami-based jewelry retail manager told WWD. “Our ladies may reduce how much jewelry they have on at once but always have a base that they never remove. Her Roberto Coin pieces are typically part of a woman’s core collection which might include a tiny treasure pendant, layered with a diamonds by the inch chain and small hoop earrings. Miami is such a large jewelry and luxury hub but when they choose Roberto Coin it’s for design and value.”

According to Roberto Coin’s expert team, top trending items in the South – specifically in the Atlanta, Miami, Palm Beach and Naples markets – are often pieces at the center of the brand’s collection and bought in full suites. Other popular items in the region include locket pendants which they use to keep cherished memories close to their hearts.

Roberto Coin’s Miami Must-See’s: 

Roberto Coin Boutique

130 NE 40th St. #9, Miami, FL 33137

Located in the heart of Miami’s design district, the Roberto Coin boutique shares a common thread with its surroundings in a commitment to creativity. Visitors can always count on being inspired by the store’s diverse offerings. The ninth Roberto Coin boutique to open in the U.S. features pieces from both new and iconic collections.

ZZ’s Club

151 NE 41st St Suite 117, Miami, FL 33137

Created by Major Food Group’s co-owner Jef Zalaznick, ZZ’s Club is a restaurant and private membership club. The high-end Japanese restaurant, with interiors designed by Ken Fulk, includes a traditional sushi omakase counter from acclaimed chef Yasu Tanaka with ingredients flown in from Tokyo. In addition, the second floor houses a collection of amenities including a cigar terrace, a backgammon balcony and an intimate bar and lounge.

Michaels Genuine Food & Drink

130 NE 40th St Miami, FL

Designed by a team that thrives on making people happy and providing a great product, Michael’s flagship restaurant in Miami’s design district has been delighting locals and visitors since 2007. Dinners are made to feel welcome when they come to Michaels and invited to choose a table or a cozy booth indoors, under the glow of outdoor lanterns or in a sun-flooded courtyard. An open kitchen serves something for everyone including oysters piled high, wood oven pizza and other savory staples.

Miami
Salvaje. Courtesy Image.

Salvaje

101 NE 34th street Miami, FL 33137

This trendy steakhouse prides itself on being the wild side of Japanese cuisine. Lead by chef Fermin Azuke, who has had a gastronomic career at some of the best restaurants in the world, Salvaje inspires culinary creativity. For those looking for a unique experience, Salvaje offers an omakase experience, which allows diners to put themselves in the hands of the chef to try the most exquisite dishes.

Wynwood Walls

266 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127

Brought to life by Tony Goldman in 2009, The Wynwood Walls has become a major art statement and a commitment to some of the greatest street art you can see. Visitors are invited to experience and appreciate history of graffiti and street art with a curated collection that spans six separate buildings. To date, The Wynwood Walls program has seen over 50 artists representing 16 countries and has covered over 80,000 square feet of wall space.

Frost Science Museum

1101 Biscayne Blvd   Miami FL 33132

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is one of the only institutions to include a science museum, planetarium and aquarium. Located in downtown Miami surrounded by the city’s dazzling skyline, the museum’s expansive exhibitions span six levels each more thought-provoking than the last. A wonderful experience to share with the entire family is a must-see.

Marion Miami

1111 SW 1st Ave, Miami FL 33130

Famous for its lobster Tuesday’s and Thursday Soiree dinner parties, Marion brings contemporary American flavors with a touch of Asian influences to visitors with a chic and upbeat atmosphere. Guests love getting to know this restaurant’s unique character and energetic vibe, fueled by a flowing champagne bar and world-renowned DJs.

Miami
Gianni’s at the former Versace Mansion. Courtesy Image.

Gianni’s at the former Versace Mansion

1116 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Gianni’s is one of the most iconic settings to have lunch or dinner in Miami. Not only is it steeped in history, but the stunning atmosphere of the former Versace Mansion also creates an experience unlike any other in the world. Guests can enjoy Gianni’s one-of-a-kind experience brought to life with a menu offering Mediterranean food and curated wine list while sitting in the famed dining room or next to the golden-clad pool under the stars.

