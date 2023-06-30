Rokt Partners With Mercari and Newegg for E-commerce Opportunities

Rokt, the e-commerce technology and software company, has announced two new partnerships with Mercari, the online shopping marketplace that allows millions of U.S. customers to shop and sell items no longer in use, and Newegg, the global e-commerce leader for technology products.

Rokt uses machine learning technologies to aim to make transactions relevant to individual shoppers and drives value per transaction with personalized experiences. Through this partnerships, Mercari and Newegg will leverage Rokt’s technology for potential revenue opportunities, including acquiring customers at scale and driving lifetime consumer value on each of their e-commerce platforms.

The companies aim to deepen relationships with their existing customers through machine learning by offering relevant offers to shoppers at the final stages of e-commerce transactions, the time when they are most likely to convert.

According to Harshit Gupta, head of business development at Mercari, the company has plans to integrate Rokt into mobile, lists and its Payment Marketplace transaction flow, which Rokt launched in May 2023 as reported in WWD.

“By leveraging Rokt’s technology, we will be able to offer our users even more relevant recommendations and create a more personalized shopping journey,” said Gupta. Notably, Mercari recently launched its own ChatGPT-powered shopping bot, which is still in its testing phase. With more than 50 million downloads in the U.S. and 350,000 listings added to the marketplace every day, the company continues to make trading on its platform easier for customers.

As a global retailer of PC hardware, laptops, desktop PC systems, consumer electronics and more, Newegg also services businesses’ e-commerce needs through marketing, supply chain and technical solutions, all on a single platform.

“As an e-commerce company focused on innovation, we know how important it is to be at the forefront of technology that enhances the customer experience,” said Jeff Lin, senior director of business intelligence at Newegg. “Rokt’s cutting-edge technology will enable us to deliver targeted offers that align with our customer’s unique needs and preferences.”

In a statement, Elizabeth Buchanan, chief commercial officer at Rokt, said the company is “thrilled to partner with two leaders in the e-commerce space, Mercari and Newegg. Our goal at Rokt is to transform the way brands engage with their customers. Together, we will create exceptional customer experiences, deepen brand-consumer connections and drive long-term loyalty.”