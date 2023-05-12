×
Rokt Rolls Out E-commerce ‘Payments Marketplace’

The feature aims to make online transactions more relevant for shoppers.

Asian girl teens holding smartphone in coffee shop.
Rokt's payments option adds another revenue stream for brands. ibravery - stock.adobe.com

As a way for e-commerce brands to add an additional revenue stream, Rokt has launched a payments solution “to make transactions more relevant to each shopper,” the e-commerce tech company said.

Rokt Payments Marketplace is integrated to the payment page and presents shoppers “with relevant credit card and payment-related offers in a customizable and native placement,” the company said in a statement, adding that the marketplace is an extension of its e-commerce platform and “creates an opportunity for payment providers at a critical moment in the checkout process, when consumers are highly engaged and about to purchase.”

Bill Barton, chief product and engineering officer at Rokt, said the company’s Payments Marketplace “turns what has long been a major cost center for e-commerce businesses — the payments page — into a profit center. Our latest offering maximizes the revenue opportunity in the payments space by converting static, fixed real estate into a flexible experience that’s tailored to each individual based on the card offer or message they’re most likely to respond to.”

Rokt said Marcus Theatres, Teleflora, OpenSky and Dot & Bo are among the first to launch the payments feature, while Wells Fargo “is among the many payments companies currently running offers through Rokt’s Payments Marketplace,” the company added.

