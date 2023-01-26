Rosso35 Ready to Make Further Push in the U.S.

MILAN — Rosso35 has found a sweet spot in its Made in Italy, easygoing and wearable women’s garb, amassing domestic and international loyal clients.

Now after cementing its global footprint with 900 stockists around the world and a widespread network of 20-plus agents, the brand founded by Luca and Paola Signorelli in 2006 building on the family company’s manufacturing expertise is prepping for a further push in the U.S.

In addition to a deal with Saks forged in 2022, the brand is carried at 93 specialty stores in the country and Canada, a number that grew by 55 percent in a year. These represent the backbone of Rosso35’s business not only in North America but on a global level.

Its mix of easygoing and wearable pieces to mix and match and its advanced contemporary price points have secured the brand a premium positioning at mutlibrand boutiques aiming to provide their clients with niche and under-the-radar labels.

In the U.S., revenues for the spring 2023 collection grew 22 percent on a like-for-like basis and the brand’s full price sell-through rates stand at more than 60 percent.

With a new New York-based agent in tow, Rosso35’s next step Stateside entails the consolidation of its footprint at multibrand stores, although Singorelli did not rule out tackling department stores more aggressively.

“It’s just now that we’ve started to tackle bigger shopping destinations…and despite the number of rules they impose, it’s likely we will make a further push in department stores,” he said.

The executive also mentioned an ambition to open Rosso35’s first store in New York, and second overall, in 2024. He is mindful that the brand’s ability to grow in scale by relying only on independent boutiques may plateau at some point.

Rosso35 counts a single flagship store on Milan’s Via Pontaccio, in the arty Brera neighborhood, and has no online operations. “It’s a choice. I don’t think our products befit e-commerce sales, plus it would come to the detriment of our longstanding clients, that on the contrary we want to preserve,” Signorelli noted.

A look from Rosso35’s fall 2023 collection. Courtesy of Rosso35

“We’ve always banked on high-quality gear that has secured us the strong export quota we boast today and insisted on being consistent in our offering and supportive of our clients,” Signorelli said. The executive shared that during the pandemic the company’s sales inched down by only 5 percent.

In 2022, the company had sales of 13 million euros, 80 percent of which were made abroad. Signorelli expects a 15 percent uptick this year to 15 million euros, partly fueled by strong reception of the new collections.

In addition to Europe and the U.S., the fashion brand has built a strong network in the Far East, with clients in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea. A local partner is helping the company set its distribution in China.