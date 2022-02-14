Rosso35 Brings Second Generation Excellence to Italian Fashion

When Rosso35 launched in 2006 it brought with it a heritage deeply rooted in family and Italian culture.

“We come from a family business specializing in women’s tailoring,” told WWD Luca Signorelli, founder and owner of the brand with his sister Paola. “We started with a capsule of almost only linen dresses, which even today remain one of the cornerstones of our collection. Over time we have expanded that to offer our customers a complete pret-a-porter collection, a total look guided by a very specific vision of style.”

Notably, Luca and Paola Signorelli immediately chose to focus on foreign markets – a move they say has paid off. Initially making themselves known through trade fairs, today about 80 percent of the company’s turnover is achieved abroad through the international showrooms as well as through the brand’s own virtual showroom (Rosso35 was one of the first to invest in this format during the pandemic).

Originally launched to overcome restricted travel rules, the brand has eventually developed its platform technology in order to provide constant assistance to customers during all the season. “Our customers tell us it is one of the most beautiful and above all understandable,” said Signorelli.

In the U.S.A. Rosso35 today is distributed by Saks and about 60 specialty stores. A truly international brand, Rosso35 keeps its business proudly artisanal, 100 percent Made in Italy and with a deep focus on human relationships.

“We started in a few but we did everything to maintain a family atmosphere even today that we are 30 people,” said Luca Signorelli. “When my sister Paola and I started Rosso35 in 2006 we wanted to maintain that approach, as well as the desire to rely entirely on local laboratories in Italy. From the style office to production to deliveries, everything happens in absolute harmony and I believe that this positive atmosphere is also reflected in our collections.”

Rosso35 Fall/Winter collection. Courtesy Image

Moreover, Signorelli said that vision of style is one of grace and harmony. The vision is the expression of a constant search for balance between what is classic and what is contemporary.

And amplifying the style of the brand, the family’s heritage for craftsmanship, a focus on being “well made,” continues.

“I think that our great value has been knowing how to combine our quality tailoring tradition with a contemporary and updated taste,” said Signorelli. “We are also among the few who have kept 100 percent Italian production. We are very careful in the selection of raw materials, and this gives value to the garments. As well as the sartorial details, the edged trouser straps, the invisible thread of the hems, the position of the labels. Our strength is reliability, the ability to make a quality product that lasts over time and easy-to-wear at all times.”

Hero garments for the brand include the Chemisier dress, an evolution of the men’s shirt, made according to the dictates of tailoring, with the best fabrics, and designed to enhance femininity.

The woman Rosso35 designs for, Signorelli said, can be described as “a woman of good taste who is educated and seeks beauty in everything that surrounds her. She has an essential style; she is always true to her individuality. She’s interested in fashion trends, but she doesn’t let them overwhelm her personality.”

Looking ahead the company will continue to stay faithful to its message, style and philosophy. The Rosso35 collection for Fall/Winter 23 “outlines a harmonious wardrobe with a feminine understatement. Rosso35 places an emphasis on a natural instinct for proportions for next season.”

The collection’s designs are based

on an elegant sense of balance exemplified in part by a color palette that highlights measured nuances. Colors are carefully paired starting with vanilla matching taupe and camel, a bright green meeting a powder pink and a military green complemented by pink, fuchsia and purple.

Part of the brand’s philosophy, the collection utilizes research on materials and constructions. For example,

coats and jackets are crafted from fine and full-bodied baby llama alpaca that alternate soft lines with more decisive shapes.

Stand-out pieces from the collection include garment-dyed outerwear, made of Casentino, cloth and wool-blend jersey with vitaminic colors.