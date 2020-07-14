Back-to-school shopping will look a little different this year, with consumers prioritizing safety and hygiene above all else for their children, according to the latest report by Coresight Research.

The weekly report, which provides a detailed analysis on U.S. consumer behavior and sentiment amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, found that a little over four in 10 b-t-s shoppers will collectively buy face masks, hygiene products and personal protective equipment for their children.

“Safety and hygiene are top-of-mind for back-to-school shoppers,” authors of the report said. “Two-fifths of all respondents said they will need to buy back-to-school products this year. Among those shoppers, more than one-third expect to spend less. However, the proportion did not have a clear lead over those who expect to spend the same or more, despite the economic downturn.”

The report also saw a shift in b-t-s dollars from products for in-school learning to products for at-home learning. “Over one-quarter of back-to-school shoppers expect to spend more on at-home learning products than last year, likely benefiting categories such as electronics and home products, while one in five expect to spend less on in-school products, which we expect to hit apparel, including sportswear.”

And although e-commerce is still preferred to shopping in-store, the popularity for the online channel has plateaued. “We saw a stable proportion of around one-third of respondents stating that they had made apparel purchases online in the past two weeks. This compares to a little over one in six respondents who had bought apparel in a store over the same period,” the report said.

View Gallery Related Gallery Lemaire Men’s Spring 2021

Other activities outside of shopping have declined over the past two weeks, as some states have re-closed due to upticks in confirmed coronavirus cases. “Looking at other activities that consumers had done in the past two weeks, the proportion of respondents who had gone to food-service locations declined, as restaurants in some states re-closed their dine-in service. Around one-quarter had dined in a restaurant in the past two weeks, and one in eight had gone to a coffee shop,” according to authors of the report, which is very likely only a temporary change in consumer behavior.

For more Business news from WWD, see:

Outdoor Brands Talk Coronavirus Impacts

Brick-and-Mortar, Digital Retailers Adjust Strategies in Wake of Coronavirus

Field Notes: How Fabric Is Helping Save the Planet