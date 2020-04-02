Retail solution firm Salesfloor said today that furloughed store associates can launch their own “virtual sales floor” to continue driving sales during the coronavirus pandemic, because of its initiative launched in response to COVID-19, which provides retailers with complimentary access to its existing platform.

Its Virtual Associate Program is a panacea for recently laid-off employees, as it enables independent sales consultants to drive their own sales and continue mission-critical business activities on behalf of their brands in lieu of incurring fixed wages, the company said. Retailers Chico’s FAS, Peruvian Connection, Lord & Taylor and Stuart Weitzman have used the program to leverage sales.

Via the program, Virtual Associates can sell online while earning commission; engage with customers through outreach such as e-mail, live chatting and text messaging on the platform; receive incoming questions and appointment requests for virtual meetings; and create their own storefronts, in addition to showcasing favorite items and sharing personalized comments on specific products, the firm explained.

“As Virtual Associates drive their own sales online, Salesfloor tracks the sales and pays compensation on behalf of the retailer. This allows retailers to continue selling online, provides laid off associates with a continued source of income, and helps support employee retention beyond the current crisis,” the company said.

Salesfloor said it will not charge retailers the annual license fee for the program, due to the rapid rate of store closures caused by the pandemic. Its solution is an alternative to terminating employees on a temporary basis, Salesfloor noted.

Its Virtual Associates program can be implemented in less than 30 days, alongside services that include program setup and implementation by Salesfloor, training, live support and engagement strategies provide by retail experts and access to its Support Desk, in addition to a monthly sales audit and returned/canceled order reconciliation, and secure payment services to transfer funds to program users, the firm explained.

Oscar Sachs, chief executive officer of Salesfloor, said “The COVID-19 pandemic has strongly impacted the retail industry, and it is uncertain when we will be bouncing back. We have an existing solution that, despite store closures and layoffs, will allow retailers to keep selling and associates to continue earning.”

“While the Virtual Associates program is a great strategy in normal times, it provides a critical strategic advantage right now. In the middle of this unprecedented crisis, it has the potential to benefit retailers, associates, and customers, which is why we are providing it at no charge. At Salesfloor, we believe in coming together to make a positive impact for the industry,” Sachs added.

