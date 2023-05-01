Sam Edelman Teams With Archive to Launch Resell Site

Sam Edelman is now in the resale business. The Caleres footwear brand has launched “ReLove,” which the company described as “a resell program for preloved Sam Edelman footwear.” The resell site was created in partnership with the sustainability and technology platform Archive.

“At Sam Edelman, we take pride in using the highest-quality materials to design pieces that are made to last,” said Jesse Edelman, the brand’s general manager and senior vice president. “With ReLove, we can extend the life of our products while giving our customers another choice when buying our shoes.”

This is the third footwear brand to partner with Archive in the past six months; Sam Edelman joins Sarah Flint and Ariat.

Emily Gittins, chief executive officer and cofounder of Archive, said the company was excited to partner with Sam Edelman “to introduce resale to the brand’s customers for the first time through the launch of the ReLove program. ReLove is custom-designed to be an extension of the brand and to ensure that beloved Sam Edelman pieces can live multiple lives.”

ReLove is set up as a peer-to-peer platform, which allows the brand’s customers to list “gently used Sam Edelman shoes to sell through the designated page on the brand’s website, providing customers with a more sustainable way to update their wardrobe and extending the lifespan of Sam Edelman products.”

Platform users select the items they want to sell and then create a listing with images and a description. “Once sold, the customer will be provided with a prepaid label to ship their pieces to the buyer,” the brand said in a statement. “Customers can then choose between cash or a Sam Edelman credit as their form of payment.”

Other fashion brands that use the Archice platform include Oscar de la Renta, The North Face, Sandro, M.M.LaFleur, Marimekko and Cuyana, among others.