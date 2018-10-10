In a global survey of more than 20,000 consumers, SAP SE researchers found a disconnect between the online experiences of shoppers and what interests them. The report revealed that three out of four online consumers “fail to regularly see product recommendations that interest them,” SAP noted.

The research was part of SAP’s Consumer Propensity Study, which “aimed at gauging consumer attitudes to online shopping experiences.” Consumers in 24 countries were polled.

Authors of the report said that when asked “how often suggested recommendations actually interest them while shopping online, only 25 percent answered either ‘almost all the time’ or ‘half the time.'” By region, SAP said 6 percent of online shoppers in the U.K. “regularly see relevant recommendations, with 14 percent in Japan and 17 percent in the United States sharing that sentiment.”

The survey also revealed other consumer behavior trends, including that 89 percent of shoppers in South Korea are among the most likely to buy fashion products online, which was followed by Germany and China at 84 percent each. “Brazilian shoppers are the most likely [70 percent] to abandon their shopping cart if shipping costs are higher than expected,” SAP researchers said in the report. “They are followed by Canadian shoppers [69 percent] and French shoppers [67 percent].”

The survey found that 55 percent of all global consumers said “they were significantly more likely to complete their online purchases if they received a discount or a product promotion deal.” With online shoppers in the U.K., 66 percent said easy return services was a “major driver of better online shopping experiences.” In Russia, though, 60 percent of shoppers cited “comparison tools as a driver of positive online experiences.”

Chris Hauca, head of strategy and GTM, or Go to Market, for SAP Commerce Cloud, said “offering personalized online shopping experiences is now more within reach for brands than ever. Yet, there’s a striking gap in what consumers are seeing as they navigate online marketplaces.”

“Brands too often miss the link that bridges consumer behavioral data — complete with context and intent — with the back-end supply chain,” Hauca explained. “Having a 360-degree view of the customer will enable meaningful recommendations and unique shopping experiences — something organizations should have in mind as they enter the holiday shopping season.”