Sarah Engel Promoted to President of January Digital

January Digital has promoted Sarah Engel to the role of president, effective immediately. Engel previously served as January Digital’s chief marketing officer and chief people officer. She joined the company in the fall of 2020 after serving as Lilly Pulitzer’s vice president of marketing and creative communications.

Vic Drabicky, founder and chief executive officer of January Digital, described Engel as a “force of nature” and said her “intelligence, passion, business impact and impeccable personal values set such an incredible example not only for everyone in our company but in the broader industry, too.”

“Simply put: She is a great person through and through, and when you find someone like Sarah, it’s important to put as bright a spotlight as possible on them,” he said. “I am thrilled to further do that by making her president of January Digital.”

Prior to January Digital and Lilly Pulitzer, Engel was the founder of a strategic marketing and PR consulting firm. She also served as the chief marketing officer and head of HR for retail analytics firm DynamicAction, which was later acquired by Edited. Engel was also vice president of marketing for Range Online Media, as well as its acquiring company, iProspect.

The agency said in a statement that as president, “Engel will be challenged to continue January Digital’s rapid growth (plus-60 percent in 2021) while continuing to oversee January’s People and Marketing departments, which she led prior to her promotion.”

January Digital said since joining the company in October 2020, Engel “has been instrumental in strengthening the company’s marketing and people efforts including launching January Digital’s award-winning guide for brands navigating the post-COVID-19 consumer, almost doubling the employee count, playing a critical role in the company’s DEI Advisory Team, and helping magnify the company’s Good Works program, which donated more than $100,000 to communities in need in 2021.”

Engel said she is fortunate to “work alongside some of the most ethical and most determined people in this industry as January Digital has grown and risen to every challenge over the past few years. We have a team of passionate, committed marketers, strategists and consultants who believe that we can make an outsized impact on one another, our clients, and the world around us.”

EngeI is actively involved in mentoring “the next generation of world-changers, both within the company and in the community,” the company stated. “This includes providing support and opportunity to children in underserved communities, consulting with founders and leaders in retail and tech who are women and/or people of color, and serving as an advisory committee member and communications trainer for survivors of domestic violence with Lutheran Settlement House in Philadelphia.”