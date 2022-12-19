×
Saratoga Spring Water Celebrates 150 Years

The anniversary event for the storied legacy brand was held at The Campbell Bar in New York City.

Saratoga
Chef Todd English in front of the Saratoga Bottle Wall. Alfred Vincent Garcia for Saratoga Water.

A core belief for the Saratoga brand is that curating memorable experiences is a daily pursuit, and its anniversary event was no exception.

In honor of its 150th anniversary, Saratoga Spring Water celebrated among members of the industry at The Campbell Bar in New York City on Thursday, complete with a curated menu that honored American cuisine from famed chef and James Beard-award winner Todd English. In addition to celebrating a milestone, the event served to highlight the partnership between the Saratoga Brand and the James Beard Foundation.

Guests included several of the Top Chef contestants as well as celebrity chef Tom Colicchio.

Chef Todd English serves wagyu at the Saratoga Water 150th Anniversary Party.

During the event, Saratoga presented a $40,000 donation check to the James Beard Foundation to fund 150 boot camp scholarships, which aim to support and empower the next generation of chefs in the U.S. The donation was announced by BlueTriton chief marketing officer Kheri Tillman to the James Beard Foundation’s vice president of partnerships and development, Jaime-Faye Bean.

Tillman shared Saratoga’s history with the restaurant industry, gracing the tables of high-end restaurants and hotels in New York and the New York area, saying that BlueTriton is thrilled to now be able to bring the brand to consumers across the U.S. and allow them to experience it in their own homes. Giving back to the next generation of chefs is important to the company, she said, because restaurant tables are where Saratoga started.

BlueTriton chief marketing officer Kheri Tillman and James Beard Foundation’s vice president of partnerships and development Jaime-Faye Bean.

“For us, food is really important,” Tillman shared with the crowd on Thursday night. “The culinary arts are very important, and the James Beard Foundation does a lot to support the culinary arts.”

The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to celebrate, support and elevate the people behind food culture in America and empower talent. During the pandemic, the foundation granted nearly $1 million to prop up businesses across the country through funds, acknowledging that those small businesses are at the heart of the future of the culinary industry.

