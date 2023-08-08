×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: August 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Michael Miller, Founder of Celebrity Stylists Union, Has Had Enough

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Austin Butler’s New Role Is for YSL Beauty’s MYSLF Scent

Business

Scarlett Johansson to Headline WWD x FN x Beauty Inc Women in Power 2023 Event

Scarlett Johansson to Headline WWD x FN x Beauty Inc Women in Power 2023 Event

To be held at the Rainbow Room in New York on Sept. 7, Women in Power will also feature conversations with content creator Alix Earle, Under Armour CEO Stephanie Linnartz, and Black Ambition CEO Felecia Hatcher.

Kate Foster Lengyel and Scarlett Johansson
Kate Foster Lengyel and Scarlett Johansson Lexie Moreland/WWD

Scarlett Johansson will headline WWD x FN x Beauty Inc’s third annual Women in Power event at the Rainbow Room in New York Sept. 7.

Johansson, founder of skin care brand the Outset, will join Kate Foster Lengyel, chief executive officer of the brand, for a conversation with Beauty Inc executive editor Jenny B. Fine. Women in Power centers around women in the fashion, beauty, retail and footwear businesses, and is put together in connection with the WWD x FN x Beauty Inc Women in Power list, which be released Sept. 6.

This year’s event theme is “The Movers, the Makers and the Marketplace Shakers.”

The event will also feature conversations with TikTok sensation Alix Earle; Nell Diamond, CEO of Hill House Home, the company behind the viral nap dress, and Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Black Ambition, a nonprofit founded by Pharrell Williams to close the opportunity and wealth gap through entrepreneurship, and more.

Mary Dillon, Foot Locker CEO, will be in conversation with Wella CEO Annie Young-Scrivner, and Elena Velez and Carly Mark will join for a conversation about disrupting fashion. Under Armour CEO Stephanie Linnartz, Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell, E.l.f. Beauty chief financial officer Mandy Fields, stylist June Ambrose, and designer April Walker will also speak at the event.

The day will highlight women’s experiences in the workplace, and feature practical advice for executives, including on how to land a board seat.

Scarlett Johansson Headlines WWD x FN x Beauty Inc Women in Power 2023

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad