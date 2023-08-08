Scarlett Johansson to Headline WWD x FN x Beauty Inc Women in Power 2023 Event

Scarlett Johansson will headline WWD x FN x Beauty Inc’s third annual Women in Power event at the Rainbow Room in New York Sept. 7.

Johansson, founder of skin care brand the Outset, will join Kate Foster Lengyel, chief executive officer of the brand, for a conversation with Beauty Inc executive editor Jenny B. Fine. Women in Power centers around women in the fashion, beauty, retail and footwear businesses, and is put together in connection with the WWD x FN x Beauty Inc Women in Power list, which be released Sept. 6.

This year’s event theme is “The Movers, the Makers and the Marketplace Shakers.”

The event will also feature conversations with TikTok sensation Alix Earle; Nell Diamond, CEO of Hill House Home, the company behind the viral nap dress, and Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Black Ambition, a nonprofit founded by Pharrell Williams to close the opportunity and wealth gap through entrepreneurship, and more.

Mary Dillon, Foot Locker CEO, will be in conversation with Wella CEO Annie Young-Scrivner, and Elena Velez and Carly Mark will join for a conversation about disrupting fashion. Under Armour CEO Stephanie Linnartz, Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell, E.l.f. Beauty chief financial officer Mandy Fields, stylist June Ambrose, and designer April Walker will also speak at the event.

The day will highlight women’s experiences in the workplace, and feature practical advice for executives, including on how to land a board seat.