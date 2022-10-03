Ginori 1735’s Scents of Place

Ginori 1735 is taking on travel for its newly debuted home scents collection that crystalizes as a visual journey abroad. Blending aroma, architecture and a prevailing sense of place, the luxury purveyor of porcelain and fragrance launches its second collection that connects scent with scene.

Designed by English artist and designer Luke Edward Hall, the Profumi Luchino collection explores fragrance from a sculptural perspective, akin to the brand’s first home scents collection that launched last year under designer Luca Nichetto’s direction.

Annalisa Tani, Brand and Product Director, Ginori 1735, said that the heritage brand is connecting with new consumers across generations as it continues to broaden its scope beyond porcelain. “Nowadays, we believe that luxury is much more than heritage, exquisite craftsmanship and extraordinary know-how: it is also the freedom of choice to express one’s individuality. Since the rebranding in 2020, therefore, Ginori 1735 has reaffirmed its renewed focus on the evolving tastes and lifestyles of the new generations of luxury consumers.”

“In fact, the development of the latest collections, and in particular those of home fragrance, also aims to strengthen Ginori 1735’s positioning towards the high-end of the international luxury and lifestyle market, as well as to be increasingly closer to a young and connected public that interacts more and more with the brand, thus bringing the centuries-old history of the Manifattura to generations Y, Z and A.” Its new collection is available on Ginori 1735’s e-commerce channel, in the Florence and Milan flagship stores, by selected dealers throughout Italy, and in high-end department stores and independent boutiques globally.

It follows that products in the Profumi Luchino collection extend outside of fragrance. “They are not just candles and home fragrances, but authentic pieces of art, in perfect coherence with the historical and artistic production of our Manifattura.”

“Moreover, Profumi Luchino is a romantically inspired collection where the viewer is transported to the places loved and imagined by Hall, at the same time becoming the protagonist of a dreamlike journey narrated by the different fragrances.”

Inspirations for the five fragrances in the collection range from sensory experiences at The Cotswolds, Marrakech, Rajasthan, Big Sur, and Venice. “Visiting each of these places, Luke Edward Hall was overwhelmed and enchanted by the scents, and playing on the memory of these sensations he found inspiration for the fragrances in this collection. But that was not all. For each of these places in the real world, Luke Edward Hall has designed an imaginary dwelling: five buildings which symbolize the romantic atmospheres that each fragrance evokes.”

“Fox Thicket Folly speaks of the Cotswolds, La Gazelle d’Or of Marrakech, Rajathra Palace of Rajasthan, Rain Rock Creek of Big Sur and Palazzo Centauro of Venice. This is what makes Profumi Luchino a sensory journey in five stages,” Tani explained. Each scented candle is enclosed in a body of pure porcelain decorated with a different pattern depending on the fragrance it releases, and each candle, once lit, can burn for up to about 12 hours.

Its Fox Thicket Folly Oak Leaf Candle Holder, which embraces an autumnally inspired aesthetic and fragrance, entices with “skeins of mist, crackling fire and long shadows that fill Fox Thicket, a Gothic folly,” Tani said. “And as befits a Gothic folly, reading is best done by candlelight and this candlestick, decorated with oak leaves, was last seen perched atop a pile of well-thumbed books.”

The magnificent architectural splendor that inspired the Rajathra Palace Scented Candle touts top notes that transport to the Maharaja’s rose gardens in India, inclusive of cardamom and coriander seed, with heart notes of rose, clove, cinnamon bark, and base notes of sandalwood, styrax and patchouli. The same scent is also available in the Rajathra Palace Scented Candle Amphora, that features a lidded urn “with a distinctly Italo-Indian air” that “enchants and seduces with its perfume, a floral and spicy bouquet.”

Placed in pure porcelain that is entirely made and decorated by hand and adorned with a design on the top of the box that depicts an imaginary place inside the Medina, the La Gazelle d’Or Porcelain Box is a memento of a journey across a maze of alleys, arches, covered ways, dead ends, doorways and narrow stairs in the heart of Marrakech, one of Hall’s favorite places, Tani said.

West coast wonderment takes form in the Rain Rock Creek Scented Large Candle, a scent that “leads you in a vast canyon in Big Sur, in California, where dry leaves crackle underfoot and through the trees, in the distance, you can hear the crash of breakers on the shore,” Tani explained. Its ocean meets mountain aroma includes top notes of cypress, sea salt accord and coriander seed, while heart notes are white thyme, cinnamon bark, wormwood and the base notes are cedarwood, fir balsam, moss.

A striking white porcelain and gold sculpture of a sleepy-eyed dreamer holds the Palazzo Centauro Scented Head of Ganymede with Scented Candle, a fragrance family defined by woody aromas and incense with top notes of Italian bergamot, heart notes of olibanum, elemi and base notes of cedarwood, birch tar, and patchouli.

“In the vision of Hall, this dreaming head, animated by sunlight reflected from the Grand Canal, is a fragment from a statue of a youth in the shadow-haunted Palazzo Centauro, in Venice,” Tani said. The collection includes a Palazzo Centauro Plate, in pure porcelain, that also depicts Palazzo Centauro, and can be used as a platter, a centrepiece and as a decorative object.

As the brand continues to advance beyond tableware and decorative items into the luxury and lifestyle sector, Tani said the brand has its sights set on gaining an increasingly international reach. “We therefore intend to continue to experiment, using new languages to create ever more fascinating Ginori 1735 worlds that bring art into everyday life and everyday life into art, through the revival of daily pleasures and artistic expressions.”

“For almost three centuries, Ginori 1735 has constantly evolved its production, and will continue to do so by combining ancient techniques with the visions of the contemporary world, with that ‘gracious audacious’ spirit that characterizes our vision of innovation within tradition.”