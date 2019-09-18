Swiss textile solution provider Schoeller launched its new ProEarth collection of sustainable, biodegradable textiles, which is comprised of Bluesign-approved fabrics made of biodegradable polyester. ProEarth is part of its Schoeller FTC line, which is a joint venture with Taiwanese Formosa Taffeta Co.

Its new collection launched this week at Première Vision Paris. The firm added that the collection will also be shown at the Functional Fabric Fair in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 22 to 23.

Schoeller is known as a founding developer of the well-known Bluesign system, in addition to being the first activewear and leisurewear manufacturer to receive Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification. And the firm was one of the first companies to sign the UN’s Paris Agreement for climate change.

The company said its biodegradable collection is yet another step on its path to creating and supporting sustainable practices. ProEarth was formed to help offset the more than 16 million tons of textile waste produced in the U.S. alone each year, the company explained.

Christine Hübner, Schoeller’s customer relations officer, said its SFTC ProEarth collection “was a natural progression in Schoeller’s visionary advances around sustainability, while we are also striving to make a difference in an industry that continues to be so demanding on our environment. After much testing and development, we are truly excited to introduce this collection that is not only friendly to our planet but also high-quality, luxurious product that consumers of all sorts will love to wear.”

ProEarth launched with five Bluesign approved fabrics designed for lifestyle, fashion and outdoor categories and its material is made with virgin polyester optimized for biodegradation — it was tested to biodegrade at faster and better rates than its competitive offerings, the company said. Its fall collection includes jacket, pant and lining materials, available in several color options.

The company added that each one of its ProEarth fabrics can be “enhanced with Schoeller’s eco-friendly production and finishing technology options offered to customers. Its eco-dye technology saves up to 30 percent of the water, energy and process time used for dyeing polyester, while its Ecorepel Bio and 3XDry Bio technologies are PFC-free and based on renewable primary products, providing reliable water and aqueous dirt repellence.”

