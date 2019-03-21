Swiss firm Schoeller Textil, a textile solutions and technical fabrics company, said it named Michael Lowery as sales manager of Eschler and Schoeller Technologies Brands for North America.

Lowery will be based in the firm’s Newburyport, Mass., offices and focus on brand partner relationships and product development as he manages all North American-based accounts for Eshler Textil, a subsidiary of Schoeller Textil AG and specialist in high-tech knitted fabrics based in Germany, and Schoeller Technologies, a Swiss-based business technologies unit at the firm.

Field Notes: Sustainability Ushers in a Better, Brighter Industry

Lowery’s background is rich in design, product development and sales, as he’s held design roles for Timberland, L.L. Bean and Bernis. Later, Lowery provided design, product development and sourcing support to clients such as Puma Gold, New Balance, Bauer Hockey, Sperry Top-Sider and Reebok while in his role at Athena Apparel Solutions. In addition, he served as a sales representative for Kevek insulative films and coating for industrial, apparel, footwear and accessory applications.

Stephen Kerns, president, Schoeller Textil North America, said, “Michael’s deep understanding of not only sales but also design and product development processes will bring a great deal of efficiency and exciting new developments for our expansive Eschler and Schoeller Technologies partner base. Covering our Eschler market that varies from elite, performance baselayers to medical, cleaning and smart textiles, as well as working with our Schoeller Technologies licensees, we’re looking forward to Michael continuing to build business momentum under his capable direction.”

