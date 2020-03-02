By  on March 2, 2020

While “green-washing” has long been used to describe inauthentic environmentalism touted by companies, “SDG-washing” is now entering the vernacular. The term is used to describe the selective reporting of companies’ impacts, sans failures, in regard to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

It appears to be an issue of omission and one-sided reporting, according to the Responsible Mining Foundation, an independent research organization that supports the proliferation of responsible mining, which found that many of the world’s largest mining companies have continuously failed to mention any negative impacts that might impede achievement of the SDGs, the organization said, in its recent RMI Report 2020.

