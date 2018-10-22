Sea Bags, which is a designer and manufacturer of handmade items that are constructed from recycled sails, has teamed up with Sword & Plough (a veteran-owned company that repurposes military surplus fabric into bags and accessories) to offer a limited-edition collection.

Ten percent of the profits from Sword & Plough Collection will go to The Mission Continues — a nonprofit that supports veterans and the organization’s Women Veterans Leadership Summit.

The limited-edition collection includes: a Blue Parachute Expandable Top Tote for $195; a Green Parachute Expandable Top Tote for $195; a Green Travel Pouch for $50; and a Blue Travel Pouch for $50. The collection is available at seabags.com and at swordandplough.com.

Aside from giving to the community, both companies are engaged in sustainable practices. Sea Bags and its “Made in Maine” totes are made from recycled sails. To date, more than 600 tons of sails have been diverted from landfills. For its part, Sword & Plough takes military surplus materials and repurposes it into bags and accessories. Both brands make their goods in the U.S.

Emily Núñez Cavness, cofounder and chief executive officer of Sword & Plough, said both businesses “have a similar mission of saving material from the landfill. It is wonderful to know another women-led company that contributes to sustainability efforts like we do. Not only are we both committed to repurposing, we are also both support American manufacturing and giving back to others.”

Beth Shissler, chief operating officer and president of Sea Bags said the collaboration “reinforces how important American manufacturing is and we will continue to partner with them in the future.”