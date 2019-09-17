Fresh fish delivered to your door? That’s the promise of the latest consumer subscription service, Thefishdrop.com from FultonFishMarket.com. The goal is to make “healthy meals easier for families,” the company said today, describing the subscription model as a “revolutionary service.”

Subscribers use the site to see what fish is available to select, and the items are delivered on a schedule of either biweekly or monthly. The offerings include fish only or seafood combination boxes in basic and premium versions as well as “surprise boxes.”

The fish offered in the service includes a staple of year-round available fillets of red snapper, salmon, tilapia, tuna, halibut and rainbow trout. The biweekly subscription runs $45.95 to $183.80, while the monthly version costs $49.95 to $299.70. There’s also a premium monthly box costing between $72.95 and $437.70, and a shellfish combination box priced between $115.95 and $695.70. Payment can be month-to-month or prepay.

Simultaneously, the company is launching “Our Neighborhood Fish Drop,” which delivers a single share of seafood to a location near shareholders once a week. The company said shareholders receive two, 8-oz. “portions of the freshest, sustainable seafood available in the Fulton Fish Market, specially selected by our on-staff chefs.” The program involves pick-ups at local businesses in New York City and Chicago. More locations are being added each week, the company said.

With the subscription service, the company said orders are “processed at the iconic Fulton Fish Market in the Bronx, N.Y., where in-house seafood experts procure the freshest catch, swimming in the ocean just a day or two before. Orders are delivered biweekly or monthly and kept fresh and cool in nearly 100 percent biodegradable or recyclable packaging.”

The fish subscription service is part of a growing trend in which consumers can now subscribe to everything — from beauty and apparel products to snacks, artist supplies, flowers, fruits and vegetables and even meat.