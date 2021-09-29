Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior RTW Spring 2022

Accessories

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear for DSW, Video Game and Custom Avatar

Business

TikTok Shopping Is Now Official

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On Modest Fashion

The Saudi brand is eyeing international expansion after inclusion in the Saudi 100 Brands program.

SEE.MAS
Ready-to-wear from the SEE.MAS look book. Courtesy image.

SEE.MAS is a ready-to-wear fashion brand that was launched in 2018 and aimed at the Saudi market, offering “modern and practical” apparel that is carefully tailored to fit the shape and lifestyle of women in the region. The brand was chosen by the Saudi Fashion Commission to participate in the Saudi 100 Brands program and is now positioning itself for an international expansion.

Here, Her Highness Princess Nouf bint Bander Al-Saud, founder of the company, talks to WWD about the brand’s attributes and target customers as well as what informs its designs.

WWD: When was the brand founded? And what was the impetus behind launching it?

Her Highness Princess Nouf bint Bander Al-Saud: We started in 2018 with a need I witnessed and experienced personally — focusing on women’s body shapes and improving sizing.

Related Galleries

I enjoy fashion and am inspired by many different brands, but shopping here can be frustrating as our market is often heavily stereotyped and segmented. I wanted great fitting garments in high-end fabrics that represented my aesthetic and lifestyle.

WWD: How would you describe the SEE.MAS design aesthetic? Is it a form of “modest fashion?”

N.B.A-S.: Thoughtful, premium, minimal.

I wanted beautifully made garments that evoke the duality of approachable luxury, simple and chic. It’s very challenging to create clean and modern designs that are also innovative and appealing. We invest heavily in our in-house R&D and consistently edit and evolve ideas as a team.

We do serve the modest market but in a fresh way. It’s not about hiding or being invisible. It’s about self-respect and an individual’s choice to express her style.

The clothing is very universal, fresh, and easily paired across looks to mix and match the whole capsule. In Saudi fashion, there is space for both traditional and progressive perspectives to coexist.

SEE.MAS
Additional items from the SEE.MAS collection. Courtesy image.

WWD: Who is the target customer, and what is she looking for in fashion apparel?

N.B.A-S.: She’s distinguished, feminine, and empowered with choice. She’s turned off by overworked and heavily promoted trends and prefers a simplistic and personal approach to smart dressing. We approach everything in a real environment to validate these statements — and avoid static profiles in preference of sisters, friends, mothers, professionals as authentic muses sharing direct input. She values heritage and innovation and expects top quality.

There is an appropriateness we seek and overall awareness of the culture and lifestyle.

WWD: What else informs your designs and collections?

N.B.A-S.: I’m very inspired by relationships in the world around me: Nature. Saudi spirit. Family culture.

Our team is diverse and global; so it’s great to see the alchemy of layering our ideas together to create a unique story. Our brand is infused with practical details that add to the love of each garment-like deep functional pockets in skirts, dresses, and shirts.

We invest heavily in R&D and partner closely with our mills and suppliers to create the best raw materials. Our fabrics and trim are the core of our lifestyle and have to pass rigorous testing to be approved for garments.

Every component is very thoughtfully selected for both its beauty and function.

WWD: What is your approach to online merchandising? What is the online shopping experience like?

N.B.A-S.: Customer service and direct connection to our base are paramount. Our online experience is easy, intuitive, and personal. With many international customers, we focus on promoting diversity within our models to showcase the universal ability of these pieces to flatter all.

WWD: Tell us about inclusion in the Saudi 100 Brands. Why is it important to be included?

N.B.A-S.: This is a huge win for the country and global industry — and an inclusive opportunity for our talent to be recognized and celebrated.

This is the first national incubator launched and offers a bridge to cultivate a modern perspective.  It’s an honor to collaborate with renowned experts and also give outside markets a chance to see inside our lifestyle and better understand Arab culture.

More and more,  we discover we are all more similar than different to one another. It’s been a reviving experience and motivates us to keep moving forward as we navigate business challenges amplified by the COVID global pandemic.

WWD: What is next for SEE.MAS?

N.B.A-S.: Beyond controlling growth, we have several ongoing initiatives, such as practical sustainability and supply chain transparency. We support other groups empowering female entrepreneurs and are engaged in our community.

We are playing the long game and take a slow and steady approach. We set the pace and will not compromise on core values. We are our only limit.

 

 

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

SEE.MAS Offers A Fresh Take On

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad