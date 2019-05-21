Online marketing solution firm SEMrush updated its list of the most searched global fashion sites, and H&M took the top spot, knocking Macy’s to the number-two position. Russian e-commerce site Wildberries came in third.

Separately, the company said it has rolled out a new platform for Amazon sellers, called Sellerly. “Sellerly allows users to run a split test of different product detail pages to see which of the options gets the most views and better conversions,” the company said in a statement.

In the most-searched analysis, data researchers at the firm said Zaful was the fourth most visited web site while Trendyol came in fifth. “Asos has lost its position and now only ranks eighth in the list of the most visited fashion e-commerce web sites,” SEMrush said. In sixth was Zara and Japanese e-tailer Zozo came in seventh. Ninth was Uniqlo while J.C. Penney took the number 10 spot.

By geographic distribution, Jana Garanko, a spokeswoman at the firm, said for fashion sites, “whether based in the U.S. or outside, the United States is the major source of web traffic. Roughly speaking, U.S. shoppers account for 27 percent of the traffic generated by the most visited sites globally. Japan accounts for 17 percent of traffic, and 11 percent of the traffic comes from Russia.”

Garanko noted that direct traffic garners the most volume at 45 percent while search accounts for 34 percent. Referral is third, globally, at about 15 percent with paid and social taking 4 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

In regard to SEMrush’s new platform, Sellerly, the company said split testing “is a simple way for Amazon sellers to make data-based decisions when it comes to a product’s parameters.”

Eugene Levin, SEMrush’s chief strategy officer, said the company has been working on Sellerly for six months and noted that it “is now available to any Amazon seller and that this product is completely free.”

“It’s good when you have business sense and when you have the experience to rely on, [but] in today’s digital environment, in which search optimization algorithms are changing so quickly, it’s better to refer to data when it comes to even small business decisions, because doing so can, in turn, drive huge returns,” Levin added.