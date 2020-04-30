In its latest report of online shopping traffic, SEMRush said Nike Inc. was the global leader in March with 139 million visitors to its site, followed by struggling Macy’s Inc. with 134 million global visitors. Wildberries, the Russian e-tailer, followed with 130 million visitors.

According to SEMRush Traffic Analytics, Nike’s traffic for January and February was less than 50 million visitors a month.

Maxim Roslyakov, senior vice president of marketing at SEMRush, told WWD that, “Despite having to close brick-and-mortar stores in the United States and other countries due to [the] coronavirus, Nike has not only managed to gain momentum, but has massively driven traffic to the brand’s official web site.”

“The success, based on marketing efforts, saw a mass increase of Nike lovers flock to the official site,” Roslyakov said. “This is especially interesting when taking into account that in terms of traffic, Nike was at the bottom of the list in comparison to rival clothing and apparel brands a few months back in January and February. Yet now these figures highlight that they’re leading the pack in March.”

In the U.S., Macy’s, which has been developing a plan to shore up its beleaguered balance sheet, led the pack with 119 million visitors to its site, and was followed by J.C. Penney Co. Inc., which reportedly is close to filing for bankruptcy, with 69 million visits and Gap with 58 million visits. Nike took the number-four spot with 46 million U.S. visitors.