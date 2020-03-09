By  on March 9, 2020

The direct-to-consumer sportswear company Senlis has edged into wholesaling and is preparing to introduce peer-to-peer selling and virtual trunk shows.

Launched in July as a DTC brand, Senlis offers easy-to-pack feminine styles. In an interview. Senlis cofounder Sarah Landman said about five brand ambassadors will be selected for a beta test next month and the aim is to have the peer-to-peer selling up-and-running by this summer. Landman also serves as chief executive officer of Solid & Striped, another Burch Creative Capital-supported brand. She oversees both businesses from the same office in Chelsea.

