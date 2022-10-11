×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier Sued by Florence’s Uffizi Gallery

Fashion

Thom Browne Named Chairman of the CFDA

Fashion

Splurge or Purge? Bridal Companies Adjust to a Changing Market

Sephora Tops List of Media Placements, Mentions

The beauty brand was followed by Ulta Beauty and Nordstrom in a Launchmetrics report.

A Sephora store front featuring a large poster of Lady Gaga promoting Haus Labs by Lady Gaga
Sephora Photo courtesy of Haus Labs/Inez and Vinoodh

In the latest research from Launchmetrics, which ranks media placements and mentions across different channels (or “voices” as the company describes it) using a proprietary algorithm called media impact value, beauty retailers Sephora and Ulta Beauty took the top two spots for the June through September period.

Sephora delivered a MIV of $264 million, while second place Ulta Beauty came in with $123 million. Media placements for Sephora came in at 61,600, while Ulta Beauty totaled 26,900. Nordstrom ranked third for the period and was followed by Asos, Farfetch, and Net-a-porter. See the chart below for the complete top 20 list of companies ranked.

Related Galleries

In an analysis of the results, researchers at Launchmetrics said online and Instagram were the two main channels from which ranked brands accumulated the most MIV and noted that beauty retailers received “significant MIV through video format channels such as YouTube and TikTok, due to their brands being promoted in makeup and skin care tutorials.”

Regarding the performance of Sephora, Launchmetrics said owned media played a key role. The researchers said the “top performing voice for the brand comes from owned media channels, and with having many region-specific accounts, Sephora was able to generate $82.8 million in MIV across owned social media during July to September.”

The top-performing “partner voice” for Sephora was Rare Beauty, which garnered Sephora $6.5 million in MIV. “That being said, the top performing celebrity voice for the brand was Selena Gomez, whose social brand mentions in reference to Rare Beauty earned the brand $2.9 million in MIV across eight placements ($1.6 million of which was garnered through Selena’s YouTube channel),” Launchmetrics said in the report.

Sephora’s partnership with HausLabs also drove significant MIV for the period. “The second top-performing celebrity voice was Lady Gaga, whose brand mentions in reference to HausLabs generated $2.5 million in MIV across 18 placements,” Launchmetrics said. “The top placement mentioning the brand garnered Sephora $394,000 in MIV. Additionally, the mentions by HausLabs generated $1.3 million in MIV.”

For Ulta Beauty, Launchmetrics said the “second top performing voice for the brand originates from partner placements, garnering Ulta Beauty $43 million in MIV. Urban Decay ranked as the top partner voice, generating $5.1 million in MIV.”

With partner voices, Ariana Grande mentioning Ulta Beauty in reference to her song, God Is A Woman, boosted the brand’s MIV. “The top performing celebrity voice was Ariana Grande, whose five placements accumulated $2 million in MIV for the brand,” Launchmetrics said in the report. “The top placement by Ariana mentioning Ulta Beauty in reference to God Is A Woman was worth $946,000 in MIV.”

And the partnership with Tresluce Beauty also drove up MIV. Launchmetrics said the second top-performing celebrity “was Becky G, whose social placements garnered the brand $1 million in MIV. Due to the placements of Ariana Grande and Becky G, August was the top-performing month for Ulta Beauty in terms of celebrities.”

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Hot Summer Bags

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Sephora Tops List of Media Mentions

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad