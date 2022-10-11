Sephora Tops List of Media Placements, Mentions

In the latest research from Launchmetrics, which ranks media placements and mentions across different channels (or “voices” as the company describes it) using a proprietary algorithm called media impact value, beauty retailers Sephora and Ulta Beauty took the top two spots for the June through September period.

Sephora delivered a MIV of $264 million, while second place Ulta Beauty came in with $123 million. Media placements for Sephora came in at 61,600, while Ulta Beauty totaled 26,900. Nordstrom ranked third for the period and was followed by Asos, Farfetch, and Net-a-porter. See the chart below for the complete top 20 list of companies ranked.

In an analysis of the results, researchers at Launchmetrics said online and Instagram were the two main channels from which ranked brands accumulated the most MIV and noted that beauty retailers received “significant MIV through video format channels such as YouTube and TikTok, due to their brands being promoted in makeup and skin care tutorials.”

Regarding the performance of Sephora, Launchmetrics said owned media played a key role. The researchers said the “top performing voice for the brand comes from owned media channels, and with having many region-specific accounts, Sephora was able to generate $82.8 million in MIV across owned social media during July to September.”

The top-performing “partner voice” for Sephora was Rare Beauty, which garnered Sephora $6.5 million in MIV. “That being said, the top performing celebrity voice for the brand was Selena Gomez, whose social brand mentions in reference to Rare Beauty earned the brand $2.9 million in MIV across eight placements ($1.6 million of which was garnered through Selena’s YouTube channel),” Launchmetrics said in the report.

Sephora’s partnership with HausLabs also drove significant MIV for the period. “The second top-performing celebrity voice was Lady Gaga, whose brand mentions in reference to HausLabs generated $2.5 million in MIV across 18 placements,” Launchmetrics said. “The top placement mentioning the brand garnered Sephora $394,000 in MIV. Additionally, the mentions by HausLabs generated $1.3 million in MIV.”

For Ulta Beauty, Launchmetrics said the “second top performing voice for the brand originates from partner placements, garnering Ulta Beauty $43 million in MIV. Urban Decay ranked as the top partner voice, generating $5.1 million in MIV.”

With partner voices, Ariana Grande mentioning Ulta Beauty in reference to her song, God Is A Woman, boosted the brand’s MIV. “The top performing celebrity voice was Ariana Grande, whose five placements accumulated $2 million in MIV for the brand,” Launchmetrics said in the report. “The top placement by Ariana mentioning Ulta Beauty in reference to God Is A Woman was worth $946,000 in MIV.”

And the partnership with Tresluce Beauty also drove up MIV. Launchmetrics said the second top-performing celebrity “was Becky G, whose social placements garnered the brand $1 million in MIV. Due to the placements of Ariana Grande and Becky G, August was the top-performing month for Ulta Beauty in terms of celebrities.”