Serai, CIEL Textile Partner to Advance Supply Chain Traceability

Digital b-to-b platform Serai helps brands dig deeper into their own supply chains — and that’s why CIEL Textile tapped the firm for its expertise in mapping out and tracing product-level order flow to help streamline its global trade operations.

Serai, a solution firm that aims to simplify global trade and holds an “initial focus” on the apparel industry, said that its Traceability solution will enable CIEL Textile to access and unify complex supply chain information from multiple sources to gain full visibility over their global supply chain. And simultaneously, CIEL Textile will be able to “collect and analyze important metrics to help them achieve their sustainability goals,” the brands added.

Its partnership with Serai is CIEL Textile’s first big jump into collaborating with a company to gain in-depth insights into supply chain transparency.

Vivek Ramachandran, chief executive officer, Serai, said that “CIEL Textile has always been a pioneer in striving for sustainability and innovation. Through Serai’s Traceability solution, they will be able to easily collect and manage data from their supply chain partners. Having all this information in one place can help them drive operational efficiencies, manage underlying risks and eventually achieve greater transparency and trust in their extended supply chain.”

Akin to many brands in the apparel industry seeking streamlining solutions, CIEL Textile said it struggled with its diverse range of systems and solutions fragmented across the group — its garment production is vast, and includes a variety of materials such as cotton, cellulosic fibers, and wool in knitted and woven fabrics, which makes transparency “further upstream” a challenge.

Vivek Ramachandran, CEO of Serai. Courtesy Photo

But Serai’s solution is prized for its latitude: It’s flexible to adapt to changing requirements and be integrated with CIEL Textile’s existing solutions.

Bertrand Thevenau, chief executive officer, Tropic, Chairman of CIEL Textile Sustainability Committee, said that “Consumers and regulators are demanding greater supply chain transparency. In addition, sustainability is now recognized as a key driver of innovation across our business. It’s important to us that our supply chain is ethical and aligned with our core values. Transparency also helps us maintain long-term relationships with our customers, suppliers and all stakeholders based on trust and open communication.”

“Our recently published Sustainability Report says it all,” Thevenau added.

The firm said that Serai was selected based on its criteria that “comprised the scope of the traceability, flexibility of the solution and integration of global standards to monitor the sustainability performance of CIEL Textile’s suppliers.”

Ramachandran noted, “We’re moving toward a world where consumers and regulators demand greater transparency. This Traceability solution is just a beginning. We continue to add solutions with the aim to make supply chains more sustainable, ethical and reliable.”

