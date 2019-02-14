Facilities and contractor management solution provider ServiceChannel Inc. is elevating the role of facilities managers by helping standardize operations and contract services, which, in turn, saves retailers and brands – with a fleet of stores – money.

As Tom Buiocchi, chief executive officer of the company, said, “we’re taking facilities management and the manager from the boiler room to the board room.”

Buiocchi said companies typically experience about 20 to 25 percent waste in the facilities management supply chain. In a case study about Louis Vuitton, ServiceChannel said before the luxury brand deployed its platform, “each individual Louis Vuitton store was responsible for managing and fixing all facilities-related issues as they arose. The responsibility primarily fell on the store manager or the regional manager, who were not facilities management experts by training.”

Click here to read the full case study.

As a result, managers were spending up to 25 percent of their time and energy on facilities management-related issues. After the rollout of the automated platform, Louis Vuitton experienced a 96 percent reduction in daily time that was spent by managers and staff in “resolving facilities management issues.” And with contractors, an estimated 41 days were saved annually “due to expedited invoice processing and payment.”

Here, Tom Buiocchi talks with WWD about the platform and the challenges it helps resolve.