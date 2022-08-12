×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Corsican Chic

Fashion

Gucci Names Third ‘Changemakers’ Grant and Scholarship Recipients

Business

Warby Parker Widens Quarterly Losses by $32 Million, Revises Outlook

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers Are Reacting to Inflation

The online fashion brand looked to see how its own Gen Z consumers plan to handle the rising cost of living in the U.S.

Shein, shopping, shein haul, responsibility, fashion,
A shot of Shein shipments awaiting dispatch. Courtesy Public Eye

For young adults, heading back to school and college, this time normally represents a high spending time and wardrobe overhauls — it’s a long-standing tradition for many. This year, however, with inflation continuing to loom over back-to-school shopping, U.S. consumers are having to evaluate priorities and many wonder if they will be able to afford to stand on ceremony.

To better understand its own Gen Z community, Shein surveyed 2,500 customers to see how inflation and the rising cost of living in the U.S. will impact their behaviors.

Findings from the survey largely show that a majority of shoppers are on high alert due to the impacts of inflation (89 percent) but do not want to sacrifice purchasing new apparel items altogether and will instead be looking to mitigate purchases by focusing on lower cost alternatives and reuse items.

Related Galleries

After noticing a cost of living increase this year, 87 percent of respondents said they have changed to more affordable brands. And 87 percent of consumers said if the cost of living continues to rise, they will plan to purchase apparel items mainly during sales.

“Our recent survey of Shein customers reaffirmed what we have always believed,” said George Chiao, U.S. president of Shein. “Consumers want trendy, quality products at affordable prices, especially in tough economic times. Because of inflation, respondents worry about the increasing cost of living’s impact on their finances [but] at the same time, they still want to look and feel their best, so they are turning more to affordable retailers like Shein and re-wearing items already in their closets.”

According to the company’s findings, 89 percent of consumers plan to spend less money on clothing — although 65 percent said they plan to continue to prioritize apparel items even if the cost of living continues to rise. Additionally, 83 percent of respondents also said they plan to wear items they already own instead of purchasing clothing for special events if the cost of living continues to rise.

Despite growing concerns about inflation, Chiao told WWD that the company “hasn’t noticed any significant change in Shein customers’ shopping behavior,” pointing to the survey findings, which reveal that a majority of respondents have turned to more affordable retailers.

“We have seen an uptick in sales of non-apparel products, such as our beauty and skin care brand SheGlam, and lifestyle, home decor and housewares,” Chiao said. “This finding shows that customers want trendy, quality and affordable products in many different areas of their lives.”

At the same time, as all consumers face the challenge of rising costs, Chiao notes that Shein has been a resource for customers of all ages trying to mitigate costs.

“It is a common misconception that Shein only has products for younger consumers,” he said. “We have affordable, quality and on-trend products for all ages and demographics, which is essential during this time of high inflation. Our mission is to make affordable fashion, beauty and lifestyle products accessible to everyone. We will continue to expand our offerings to help customers look and feel confident as they head back to school or return to the office.”

FOR MORE WWD BUSINESS NEWS:

Survey Shows Consumers Are Feeling Stressed Leading Up to Peak Holiday Season

Field Notes: BNPL Leaders Continued Evolution

Consumer Confidence Shrinks as Expectations of Living Costs Rise

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Hot Summer Bags

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Shein Survey Reveals How Young Consumers

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad