The past year has been a spectacular one for the global fashion retailer, Shein who thrived as Gen Z shoppers turned online to discover the latest fashion trends. According to a fall survey from investment bank Piper Sandler, the company’s offerings rank in the top two of American teens’ favorite sites.

Paying it forward, the company announced its expansion would come in the shape of a new incubator program, called Shein X, offering up-and-coming designers the chance to design under the Shein umbrella – essentially launching careers for emerging talent.

Through the Shein X program, accepted designers are taken through the design process from inception to sampling with each designer launch including photoshoots, influencer programing, features on the Shein site, blog highlights, dedicated emails and social media posts and presence in pop up shops. The platform will amplify the designer’s product and brand to its massive, global consumer base while highlighting their unique brand identities. Participating designers are given a percentage of the profits for each piece sold and are featured as a Shein X designer on the site to further promote their collection alongside inspirations and backgrounds.

Calling All Creatives

The first group of seven designers included Freak City L.A., Anglero, Brianna Shae, Nora Ink, David Mendez Alonso, Louise Yan, and Sveta, whose backgrounds range from working as fashion illustrators to tattoo artists. Each designed for its own unique interpretation of the modern stylish wardrobe.

Notably, upon its January 2021 launch, the Shein X young designer collaborations saw an overwhelming response with its womenswear reporting a success rate of over 90 percent sell-through – a 164 percent increase for Shein – and Shein X sales reporting 407 percent higher than mainline women’s new products over the same time frame.

Building upon the immediate success of the Shein X designers, Shein says it is now continuing the program indefinitely, aiming to continue to find more emerging fashion designers and illustrators to launch with the support of its team. To date, the program has launched 20 unique designers. Starting in June, the program will accept up to 50 designers every month.

Further, in celebration of the program and its rising designers, the company is offering designers the chance to compete in its first-ever Shein X 100K Challenge – bringing together Shein X creatives from all backgrounds and showcase new talent across the globe. Through the challenge, designers will compete for a chance to be featured in Shein’s Fall/Winter 2021 fashion showcase and win $100,000.

In step with the Shein X program, designers will also be given opportunities to learn and grow their brand identities during the competition. During the challenge, a to-be-announced, star-studded panel of judges will coach the finalists on their collections to be showcased during Fashion Week and streamed to millions of global viewers.

To compete, designers must first be accepted into the Shein X program. Accepted designers who wish to compete are then asked to submit three sketches of their womenswear designs with the theme “Be Bold, Be You!” in mind by May 23rd, 2021. At the end of the month, 30 designers will be awarded a spot in the second round of the competition.

Enter the Shein X 100K Challenge HERE.