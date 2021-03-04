Nearly a year into the pandemic, consumers have continued to shop more online than ever before. And according to new consumer survey data from Shogun, the e-commerce experience platform, 42 percent of consumers are planning to keep most shopping online even after the pandemic.

While the company notes this is good news for direct-to-consumer brands who have largely built an online presence, its report found consumers reporting DTC are often the primary offenders in experiences they consider to be “deal breakers.”

Overwhelmingly, at 59 percent, the biggest turnoff for consumers was a “website or app that looks sketch or unsafe.” Further, 47 percent of respondents from the Baby Boomer generation said they would not shop on a brand’s website that demonstrated this offense. Comparatively, the same was true for only 30 percent of Gen X, 29 percent of Gen Z and 20 percent of Millennials.

Notably, across all online shopping annoyances issues were consistently reported as more frustrating for Baby Boomers than for consumers of younger generations.

Other top annoyances in online shopping were found to be products being out of stock or no longer available after click-through from a social ad, website or app that is slow to load, too many emails from the retailer or brand, a website or app is hard to navigate on mobile devices, having to click through too many pages to purchase, few product pictures or low-quality product pictures, a requirement of an account to purchase, not providing product reviews, and pop-up chatbots.

To be considered, Shogun notes in its report that all deal-breaker issues were cited as more likely to appear when shopping directly from a brand’s website compared to shopping with a major retailer.

In addition to breaking bad deal-breaking trends, the company suggests that when building an online presence brands should look to provide the aspects of a brick-and-mortar shopping experience that consumers are missing. Examples provide by Shogun include utilizing augmented reality functionalities that mimic the experience of trying something on so that consumers are able to “get a better feel for a product,” or providing interactive videos that serve to provide more information about a product.

