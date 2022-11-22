×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Black Friday Preview: Uncertainty Rising

Business

Inside Fendi’s Uber Luxury Store Concept in Dubai

Fashion

Raf Simons Shutters Namesake Label

KMPG: Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Consumers, especially younger generational cohorts, are flocking to shopping malls this season.

Christmas sales. Woman shopping with smartphone by laptop in home interior. Xmas concept. Planning holidays.
Consumers are expected to hunt for deeper discounts on Cyber Monday. svetlana_cherruty - stock.adobe.

According to KPMG’s “Consumer Pulse Survey: Holiday 2022 Update” for November, shoppers polled said they’re planning to spend less money online this year as compared to 2021.

The survey also found that consumers plan to shop at the mall more so than they did prior to the pandemic. And they’re planning to spend more there, too. By demographic cohort, the researchers at KPMG said Gen Z consumers “are most likely to do their 2022 holiday shopping at a mall (59 percent). However, Millennials expect to spend the most per trip to the mall ($439 per trip).”

When asked about other channels, 76 percent of those polled said they’re going to shop at a mass market retailer such as Target and Walmart.

Related Galleries

Regarding how much they plan to spend, consumers are planning to spend 5 to 6 percent more this holiday season as compared to 2021.

“Like September survey respondents, November respondents plan to purchase gifts for fewer people and spend approximately 10 more per gift this holiday season,” the authors of the report stated. “November shoppers are most likely to buy gifts for their children (58 percent) and significant other (57 percent), but as the holiday nears, shoppers appear to be cutting more people off their lists.”

By category, those polled said they expect to pay $111 on gift cards this year and $106 on apparel.

Matt Kramer, national sector leader of consumer and retail at KPMG U.S., said although consumers “are tightening their holiday budgets and spending just under core inflation, the shopping mall is making a big comeback, especially with Gen Z and Millennials. This year many more will begin holiday shopping on Black Friday through Cyber Monday as consumers are eager to find deals that can stretch their budget dollars.”

Looking at consumer worries, 83 percent of respondents cited inflation as a top concern, while 63 percent said stockouts are a looming issue. And of those polled, 57 percent were shipping delays. With inflation, the concern for retailers is weaker consumer spending, which makes managing inventory and controlling markdowns a challenge.

Brian Campbell, partner and tax industry leader of consumer and retail at KPMG U.S., said retailers “are struggling to dispose of their excess inventory this holiday season, and while they may have already expensed the inventory for financial statement purposes, their cash tax benefit will only be realized when their inventory is sold to their customers.”

“This will keep the pressure on retailers to properly balance the desire to hold pricing and the need to compete through promotional discounting to drive customer traffic and sell-through,” Campbell added.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Hot Summer Bags

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad