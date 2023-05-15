Shoppers Remain Loyal With Easy Delivery and Returns

A recent consumer behavior report by Veho, a last-mile logistics platform, found that customers are the most loyal to brands when their delivery and returns run smoothly.

The study surveyed 1,000 online shoppers from ages 18 to 64, and found that 77 percent state that they are less likely to buy from a brand after a negative delivery experience. Nearly half of the people surveyed said that they would be more likely to shop with a brand that allows customers to make doorstep returns with no packaging or printed label required.

When brands make it harder for customers by not having an easy system for returns and delivery, they will not be loyal to the company. And this goes for every generation — Generation Z and Millennials will hunt for other brands, while the Baby Boomers’ main point of contention is a harsh return policy.

Fifty-three percent of consumers said that the responsibility for a negative delivery experience lies with brands and delivery companies. Urban shoppers in particular are 27 percent most likely to just blame a brand. Furthermore, 74 percent of shoppers noted that a strict return policy will adversely impact their desire to shop with a retailer again.

What does this mean for online retailers? In the age of Amazon and two-day shipping, consumers have little to no patience when it comes to not receiving a seamless online return or shipping experience. Especially if they’re not communicating shipping delays, refuse to take accountability when it comes to lost or stolen packages or make shoppers jump through hoops with returning unwanted items.

“Even with the rise in online shopping brought on by the pandemic, shipping and returns are still a real pain point for consumers in 2023,” said Itamar Zur, chief executive officer and cofounder of Veho. “We recognize the post-purchase experience as the next great frontier for e-commerce. We’ve dedicated ourselves to helping brands implement seamless delivery and return policies that can help build a new model of customer lifetime value in the places where shoppers actually want to engage: the digital world, and their own homes and front doors.”