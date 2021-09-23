Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2022

Business

New Fellowship for Black Entrepreneurs Aims to Tackle Racial Wealth Gap

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Pandora New ‘Me’ Line Taps Addison Rae, Charli XCX, More

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live Shopping to the U.S.

The Canadian company is looking to build a retail gig economy as it expands its livestreamed, influencer-heavy approach.

ShopThing app on phone in hands
ShopThing is looking to create a new kind of retail gig economy.

Livestreamed shopping in the U.S. has turned into a kind of Wild West for fashion. 

And Toronto-based app ShopThing is moving in, looking to pioneer a new version of selling by video while the market is still developing — and establish a retail gig economy to boot. 

Selling via video is by no means new — HSN and QVC have done it for years. But Alibaba’s massive success in building livestreaming into what’s become a $430 billion industry in Asia has kicked off something of a retail land grab in the West. 

Just how the practice ultimately translates to the U.S. remains to be seen, but ShopThing founder and chief executive officer Maggie Adhami-Boynton is looking to bring in an approach that’s caught fire in Canada. 

The 15-year start-up veteran and Harvard Master’s graduate founded ShopThing in 2018, establishing the company in its home market. In March, ShopThing launched its iOS app with a waitlist of 50,000 users. That has quickly grown to 100,000 downloads (overall the company has over 200,000 customers) and last month ShopThing set up a new base with a U.S. headquarters and distribution center in New Jersey. 

Related Galleries

Adhami-Boynton is a technologist who has now linked her professional life with her personal passion for fashion, style and retail.

Instead of two or three hours with a host talking about goods — as is generally the case in China — ShopThing taps influencers who create short video clips, selling individual items from stores. 

“We’re taking TikTok meets Instagram and live shopping and combining it into one,” Adhami-Boynton said in an interview. 

The influencer walks followers through their shopping adventures and, if they find a buyer, picks up the item and has it shipped to them. ShopThing changes a 20 percent fee and handles shipping.

A scroll through the ShopThing feed is like following someone through a store as they quickly point out things they like and give some basic details. A price and a countdown clock appear over the video.

“It’s less about the brand pushing their agenda and more about the influencer,” Adhami-Boynton said. 

If Adhami-Boynton has anything to say about it, retailers will start to see more shoppers wandering around their stores narrating the experience for their ShopThing followers.

The CEO sees herself as building “the most accessible gig economy yet.”

Where Uber drivers need a car and Airbnb renters need a house, ShopThing sellers already have what they need and don’t need to either make goods or hold inventory.

“You could make it a side hustle,” she said. 

 And brands could ultimately get in on the action.

“The plan for us is to get to a place where we have 10, 20, 30 million customers,”  said Adhami-Boynton, noting the scale will feed new kinds of connections. “We already started to build relationships with the brands where they will pay that 20 percent service fee and we remove this from the customer.”

 

More from WWD:

Daniel Patrick Takes on Resale With The Archivist

A.k.a. Brands Slips in Wall Street Debut

Wall Street Welcomes New Players and Acquisitions

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

ShopThing Brings Its Brand of Live

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad