Shutterstock Inc. said it is now offering editorial content on its e-commerce platform for licensing to all of its customers. Previously, the company only offered the service to its “premier” account customers. The company said its editorial suite “offers images that capture the world around us, including a live feed of curated news, sports, entertainment and royal family images, along with access to a multidecade archive of iconic images.”

The company’s e-commerce users can purchase editorial content at a “flat pricing” rate with a “simple license.” Shutterstock said packages include “single image and 25 image-pack options.”

Shutterstock editorial distributes images from “strategic partners including the Associated Press, the European Pressphoto Agency, BFA and Variety, as well as royalty-based contributors and staff photographers.” Variety is a sister publication of WWD and owned by PMC Media, which is a strategic partner with Shutterstock.

Shutterstock said the editorial collection has more than 40 million images, which augments the firm’s “main content library” that features more than 200 million images and 10 million video clips. More than 700,000 images are published to the editorial collection each month.

Jon Oringer, founder and chief executive officer of Shutterstock, said the company continues to see growth globally of its editorial business. “Our team alone has covered over 6,500 events last year and we continue to work with world-class partners who help to amplify that number, capturing the events as they are happening,” the ceo said.

Shutterstock’s editorial imagery business was launched in 2015 when it acquired Rex Features. Later that same year, the company formed a partnership with PMC, parent of WWD.