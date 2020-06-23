Sì Sposaitalia Collezioni, the renown international trade show for bridal and formal wear, has set its latest edition for September at the “fieramilanocity.” The event, which runs Sept. 24 through Sept. 27, will feature leading designers and brands — putting a spotlight on high-quality Italian designs while highlighting the romance and elegance of the latest bridal fashion.

This year, the event coincides with women’s fashion week and will serve as a way to see the latest trends in the global bridal market in while benefiting from the natural synergies that emerge between buyers, brands and designers. The trade event will also serve as a celebration of the relaunching of the Italian bridal industry following recent lockdowns due to the pandemic. Organizers are presenting the show as a way to reset the market while laying a strong foundation for 2021.

Sì Sposaitalia Collezioni’s 2020 edition will feature wedding wear for brides and grooms as well as occasion wear and accessories. The collections showcased will fit perfectly with Milano Women’s Fashion Week, and will offer buyers and retailers exclusive and high-quality goods. Industry professionals who converge in Milan that week will find bridal presentations that are internationally unmatched and include a meticulous selection of the best brands that have positioned “Made in Italy” as the most sought-after attribute in fashion and bridal.

The event also has another purpose: it will allow customers and suppliers to re-connect socially after numerous weeks in lockdown. Organizers of Sì Sposaitalia Collezioni recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has been an “intense and challenging moment” for the bridal industry, and the event can help restart the market in a meaningful way as creativity, business, new cultures and trends are in the spotlight.

Organizers of the event said Sì Sposaitalia Collezioni aims to be a facilitator of a community composed of companies, buyers and the media — helping these stakeholders make their “voice loud” by allowing for a collective, choral vocation that focuses on creativity and business. This will place Sì Sposaitalia Collezioni at the center of the Italian and international bridal fashion industry while also being a “monitoring center” for attendees searching for forecasts while scouting market trends.