Silhouette’s Iconic Eyewear Turns Modern Trendsetter

Modern takes on Y2K and 1970s-inspired shapes and lenses are key trends in eyewear as consumers continue to favor retro designs from rimless styles and tinted lenses to oversize and angular shapes.

For mainstay brands in the eyewear space, like Silhouette – known for many groundbreaking designs going back to the brand’s 1964 launch including the original rimless eyewear – the reintroduction of iconic eyewear styles brings the opportunity to tap into its innovative roots. As a third-generation family-owned premium eyewear company, Silhouette credits its perfect fit, unparalleled comfort and quality of products to its loyal customers who keep coming back. As a pioneer that has always shaped fashion trends in the space and has seen trends come and go, the brand says it’s always ready to “push the envelope” when it comes to design.

Looking back, Roland Keplinger, design director at Silhouette Group, told WWD he appreciates that the company has experienced so many milestones that have become a part of Silhouette’s DNA. Among these moments, he lists Silhouette’s introduction of the patented high-tech polyamide material known as SPX®+ in 1983. The super light, ultra-durable material, he said, opened up a whole new realm of capabilities in lightweight eyewear design that the brand is now renowned for.

Another of Silhouette’s most celebrated achievements is the 1999 launch of the Titan Minimal Art (TMA) rimless eyewear collection. TMA weighs just 1.8 grams and is crafted from high-tech titanium without the use of hinges or screws. This world-famous design has been worn by more than 12 million people, has won 18 design awards and has been the eyewear of choice worn by astronauts on space missions for over 20 years.

These groundbreaking moments, he said, have continued to influence the brand’s longevity. For example, Keplinger told Fairchild Studios that “to enhance Silhouette’s rimless collections and add another option for consumers to customize their eyewear, we launched our signature Accent Rings in 2018 which were truly the first of its kind in the market. Crafted from thin-yet-durable SPX®+, Silhouette Accent Rings allow for a colorful contour to the rimless lenses, giving the look of full-rim eyewear without sacrificing the comfort and lightness of rimless glasses.”

Roland Keplinger, Design Director at Silhouette Group.

“The secret of our success is plain to see,” said Keplinger. “Silhouette has remained true to its values for decades and believes in uncompromising quality, absolute precision, visionary design, innovative ideas and inspiring lightness. We are constantly striving to evolve our offering, blending cutting-edge designs and technologies which set us apart from our competitors. We focus on a combination of high-quality, innovative materials, minimalistic design and maximum comfort so that every wearer enjoys distinctive eyewear with a perfect fit.”

Today, the brand is adapting its rimless offering to meet the growing needs of consumers, offering modern shapes, on-trend tints and endless customization options so wearers can create their own, tailor-made eyewear.

Silhouette’s The Wave collection is comprised of a versatile mix of lightweight rimless eyewear that can easily transition from work to weekend. Keplinger described the collection as having “vibrant metallics, gradient finishes and optional tinted lenses that lend to the collection’s chic, sophisticated look, while high-tech titanium and Silhouette’s patented polyamide material, SPX®+, provide durability, flexibility and the feeling of weightlessness.” The Wave also has a new, impressive, multicolor-gradient effect that lends the design more character.

Accent Shades (model 8189-3530).

The goal, Keplinger said, is to create timeless designs with smart, technological solutions as well as the classic look and feel that defines Silhouette frames.

“One of the most rewarding parts of designing eyewear for a heritage brand like Silhouette is building upon past iconic collections and reimagining them for today’s consumer,” said Keplinger. “In 1973, Silhouette’s Futura sunglasses first debuted and became an instant icon, having been worn and loved by some of the biggest names in music and entertainment. Today, Futura sunglasses are a highly sought-after collector’s item and we proudly reinterpret this special eyewear every few years as part of the Silhouette Heritage Collection.”

With this in mind, Keplinger told Fairchild Studios, Silhouette is always thinking of new ways to present its hallmark TMA collection, whether that means creating an offering of uniquely modern shapes or statement-worthy tints to appeal to today’s trend-conscious consumer. “We’re constantly evolving while remaining true to Silhouette’s clear, minimalistic design language,” he said. “We will continue to push the boundaries of eyewear design as we work to develop the solutions for tomorrow’s challenges.”

With the 100% Silhouette program, launched in 2017, Silhouette offers its customers a one-stop shop for their consumers’ eyewear needs. Through this program, the brand acknowledges that every moment of life is unique and should be fully embraced with a clear perspective. The fully personalized eyewear solution offers a wide assortment of frames and lenses that are fully adapted to each wearer’s style. Frames and lenses are developed side by side, with the wearer’s optical needs fully incorporated into

the lenses.

Another way that Silhouette is adapting its sun offerings to meet the growing needs of its consumers is with a focus on special details and design techniques that have longevity and do not cater to short-lived trends. In this way, Keplinger said, Silhouette products become heirlooms that can be passed down from generation to generation.

Silhouette’s 2023 sun collection is inspired by Barcelona and features an array of bold new shapes and fresh statement colors that pull inspiration from natural elements, changing seasons, runway trends and modern art. Called the Accent Shades collection, Keplinger describes the sunglasses as a “blend of modern and vintage design elements which sport a statement-making look with Silhouette’s signature lightness.” Notably, the collection utilizes Silhouette’s innovative Light Management Technology® in the lenses offering unprecedented protection against harmful UV rays.

The Wave (model 5567-LZ-7535).

For Silhouette’s latest highlight collection, TMA LaLigne, Keplinger said design takes “Silhouette‘s signature Accent Rings to a whole new level that’s never been seen before, creating a unique intersection between art and design.” The contemporary collection features a partial 3D Accent Ring contour, drawing inspiration from current eyeliner application trends from today’s runway shows to movies to fashion magazines, “we’re seeing eyeliner applied with an artistic flair and we’ve taken that to create an undeniably striking look.”

Importantly, the Silhouette Group holds itself to high sustainability standards in all aspects of the business as it strives to become a climate-neutral company. Since September 2022, Silhouette’s eyewear production is carbon-neutral with offsetting techniques and continues to reduce its CO2 emissions through in-house sustainability initiatives including green electricity and solar energy. Currently, Silhouette is the only eyewear production company in Europe with EMAS certification, having demonstrated excellent environmental practices that far exceed legal requirements.

In all ways, Keplinger said, “at Silhouette, we set the benchmark for premium eyewear. We don’t want to create just any eyewear – we want to create the world’s finest.”