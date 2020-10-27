In SimilarWeb’s most recent quarterly report on the top direct-to-consumer brands, sites dominating the list are focused on wellness, travel, lifestyle sports and personal care. Overall, the theme of the e-commerce sites with the largest quarter-to-quarter growth in average monthly visits is health consciousness.

But there were some sweet exceptions.

Taking the number three spot was Closet Candy Boutique (Closetcandy.com), which had average monthly visits of 326,000 — a quarter-to-quarter growth rate of 103 percent. The casual apparel site offers fashion-forward loungewear, rompers, jumpers, outerwear, denim, tops, bottoms and basics — all in extended sizes.

In first was luggage brand Away (Awaytravel.com), which positions “smart suitcases” and bags as part of a “travel uniform.” The site garnered average monthly visits during the most recent quarter of 442,000, which reflects a quarter-to-quarter growth rate of 174 percent.

Taking second place in the report was Tower SUP (Towerpaddleboards.com). The stand-up paddleboard site had average monthly visits of 50,000, which reflects a 122 percent quarter-to-quarter gain. The site offers standard and inflatable SUPs as well as accessories, SUP-specific apparel and lessons.

Researchers at the firm said “health consciousness is becoming an important factor,” citing the growth of d-to-c sites such as “smart home” electronics brand Awair as evidence of the trend. Awair, which offers indoor air-quality technology, experienced a quarter-to-quarter growth rate in average monthly visits of 102 percent. The site was number four on the list of top d-to-c brands.

The report also featured a number of CBD product sites, and SimilarWeb noted that “plant-based beauty company Prima has seen a strong rise in search traffic, partially due to their ability to capture clicks from ‘cbd’ and ‘marijuana’ keywords.” Prima had a quarter-to-quarter growth rate in average monthly visits of 100 percent. It was number five on the list.

Jamie Drayton, lead retail industry consultant for SimilarWeb, said “newcomers to our list include companies active in travel, appliances, personal care, and consumables: Mirror, Kosas Cosmetics, Kaiyo, and Harper Wilder.”

