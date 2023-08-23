The Six Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers for Authentic Growth

Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps in the U.S. – with over 2 billion people using the platform, according to Demand Sage. Because of how popular the platform is, anyone who wants to become an influencer has a lot of opportunities and a big chance to find their target audience. However, many would-be influencers give up after a few weeks once they see that gaining followers is very difficult.

Posting content and using the right hashtags used to be enough to get you noticed on the platform, but not anymore. Things have changed on Instagram to better accommodate a platform that sees millions of visits a day.

Now, the main focus of the platform is engagement, which is what you need to cater to if you are a novice influencer. Let’s learn a little more about the Instagram algorithm, so you can learn how to reach the top.

How does the Instagram algorithm work?

Before you can understand why buying followers is the best way to gain an organic following, you should first understand how the Instagram algorithm works. This will help you figure out a better social media marketing strategy that suits your needs as an established or upcoming influencer.

The Instagram algorithm is a set of rules that allows the platform to make informed decisions on which posts and accounts to promote. The algorithm’s goal is to make sure users spend as much time on the platform as possible. All social media apps compete with each other for attention and keeping users on their apps is how they win.

The algorithm helps Instagram by consistently showing users posts they are interested in, so they stay on the app for longer. One of the factors the algorithm uses to determine which posts to promote is engagement. Engagement is any act that a user takes on the platform, such as likes, comments, views, follows, and shares. Engagement indicates that the content is good enough to make the user act, therefore extending the time they stay on the app.

When users regularly engage with an account, they usually stay on it for a long time, either looking through the account’s history, reading other comments, or sharing and discussing the account with friends. Accounts with high engagement rates are very much preferred on Instagram, so they are promoted more by the algorithm.

An account with a low follower count isn’t going to generate enough engagement for the algorithm to notice it. The Instagram algorithm rarely helps out accounts with a small follower count, so if you don’t already have an audience, growing on Instagram will take a lot of time and energy – and even then, it is not guaranteed to work. If you had a lot of followers, however, then your algorithm rank rises considerably.

This is why buying followers is the ideal way to boost your Instagram profile. Purchased followers get the algorithm’s attention and make it notice your account. Once that happens, the algorithm will push your Instagram posts to new people, who will find your account and choose to follow you if they like what they see. This transforms a bought-following into an organic one if used correctly.

Each time you purchase IG followers, you’ll get a promotional boost on the platform, because the algorithm considers your account valuable – if only temporarily. This gives you the time needed to post more content, engage with your new followers, and make this advantage stick.

The six best sites to buy Instagram followers

So, how and where do you buy Instagram followers? There are many sites online where you can buy Instagram followers for your account, but you need to know how to choose the right one. Not all sites have the benefits you need to grow on Instagram, and there are plenty of scam sites you need to watch out for. If you’re not careful and you buy from a scam site, you could even get your account suspended on Instagram, in addition to losing the funds you spent on the disreputable site.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best sites where you can buy followers that will aid your Instagram growth. Apart from being able to buy followers, our trustworthy collection of sites can help you further by selling other forms of engagement, including Instagram likes, views, and comments. The more engagement your account generates, the more the algorithm will recommend your content. If you’re serious about becoming an influencer, consider purchasing their engagement packages and boosting your account as much as possible.

Here’s a list of the top US sites where you can buy Instagram followers.

1. Buzzoid

Buzzoid is number one on our list for multiple reasons. They are the best at providing real Instagram followers that have a profound effect on the way the algorithm promotes your content.

Buzzoid offers active followers for your Instagram profile that will help you achieve organic growth. Aside from being a reliable growth service when it comes to the results you seek, you can also count on Buzzoid to keep your information safe and secure, no matter how many times you purchase followers from them.

Courtesy Image.

To buy from Buzzoid, all you need is your credit card or debit card, your email, and your Instagram username. Buzzoid will never ask for your password, nor will they ask you to store personal information on their website. They keep customer data safe using various kinds of web security measures. To top it off, they hold customer card information on a temporary server that gets deleted, so you never have to worry about your information getting stolen in the event of a rare breach.

Hesitant, first-time buyers can rest easy knowing that their data is completely safe, which is why Buzzoid is number one on this list as the best site for buying IG followers.

2. Twicsy

Twicsy only offers real Instagram accounts, not bots. Bot accounts are unreliable, which is why high-quality followers are recommended if you truly want to be in the good graces of Instagram’s algorithm. Bots get deleted by Instagram after triggering their spam detection system, so you’re always left with fewer followers than you paid for after just a few weeks.

Courtesy Image.

Real accounts have realistic usernames and profile pictures, and they are made by real people. Not only does this prevent them from getting deleted as easily as fake accounts, but they also look natural on your followers list.

Once you’ve purchased IG followers from Twicsy, you can expect quick and reliable delivery that’s completed in less than 24 hours. Unlike other sites, Twicsy doesn’t make you wait for the followers you paid for. This is another reason why buying from Twicsy works so well to promote your account on the platform. If you don’t have a lot of followers and you post a picture on Instagram, that post may only lead to one person following you. That’s not a lot of engagement.

Now, if you buy from Twicsy and post a picture as the followers roll in, the Instagram algorithm will think that your content was so valuable that it generated all that engagement. You’ll become the algorithm’s golden child in no time.

In the rare event that you don’t receive your order, Twicsy will offer free refills every 30 days to ensure that you get to keep all your followers on your account. What you pay for is what you get – indefinitely! This gives buyers peace of mind about their new follower package.

Twicsy offers many follower packages to choose from. Every time you want to give your account a boost, you can do so in a way that’s appropriate for the size of your account.

For example, if you’re just starting, you don’t want a drastic jump in follower count. You can start small, with a few hundred followers – that will be more than enough to promote your account on the platform and gain followers organically.

Once your account grows a little more, you can buy higher follower packages that give you a bigger push throughout the platform. This could be 500, 1,000 or even 15,000 followers – depending on the following your account already has.

Twicsy’s customer support team is available 24/7, so you can feel confident that they’re always there to help you answer any question you may have. To get in contact with Twicsy’s excellent customer support team, you don’t need to create an account or wait too long. Because they are always available, no matter what time of day you contact them, you can always expect them to respond quickly.

3. Rushmax

Sometimes, you need to increase your follower count quickly to impress sponsors or to take advantage of a trend. If you want an instant delivery, then Rushmax is the right site for you.

Rushmax specializes in delivering large quantities of followers in a very short amount of time. After you make your purchase, you’ll see the followers begin to roll into your account within minutes, making them one of the fastest sites when it comes to delivering followers.

4. TokMatik

TokMatik is a site where you can buy TikTok followers and engagement. If you’re more interested in Instagram marketing, you may be wondering how TokMatik can help you, but the truth is that gaining followers on another site can be incredibly helpful if you’re looking to gain followers on Instagram.

You can buy real users that will follow you on TikTok, increase your brand awareness on that platform, and then use your popularity there to promote your Instagram page. TokMatik makes it incredibly simple to generate interest for your account elsewhere and then use it for your Instagram popularity.

5. iDigic

If you want quality and reliability, iDigic is the site for you. They are so confident in their products and services that they offer a money-back guarantee. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, simply let them know and they’ll make it right.

Best of all, when you purchase followers from their company, you’re guaranteed to see more engagement on your Instagram page. Their packages contain quality Instagram followers that are sure to increase the number of organic followers you get with every post, whether you’re an influencer focused on pictures, videos, stories and more.

Their proven track record of success means you can trust that iDigic is the right choice for anyone looking to increase their online presence and reach their target audience more effectively.

6. The Social Net

The Social Net offers affordable prices and fast delivery. Their quality services are better suited for small business accounts, but serious influencers that are looking to turn their image into a brand can use their services as well. Although their cheap Instagram followers is a plus, their customer service team is a little slow in responding, so if good communication is a must for you, you may want to use another site.

Will I need to buy followers all the time?

If you buy followers once, will you need to buy again and again for the rest of your influencer career? If you want to reach 10,000 followers, will those 10,000 followers all have to be paid?

These are questions many first-time buyers have, and they are completely valid. The truth is, depending on your social media goals, you may need to buy followers multiple times, but not just to fill out your followers list.

Buying followers doesn’t just fill up your followers list with paid accounts. It gives you a boost in the algorithm so that Instagram promotes your account to the masses. However, this boost is only temporary and the account eventually hits a plateau as the promotional period for your account ends. When this happens, if you want to see another boost, you will need to buy more Insta followers.

But again, this is all dependent on the goals you have in mind for your account. If you feel like you can gain followers on your own after buying user accounts once or twice, just keep in mind that the process of gaining followers will be much slower, and you may not see fast growth anymore.

Why trust our picks?

Over the years, SocialFlow has established a consistent reputation for providing reliable and effective social media strategies to influencer clients. Our extensive experience in the industry means that we understand the latest social media trends, tools and techniques, and know how to use them to get the fastest results. You can read the social proof provided by our lovely clients on our website and see for yourself how our advice has helped the hundreds of people that trust our expertise.

We understand Instagram like the back of our hand and have worked with clients that use the sites we recommend above, so we have seen these businesses in action many times. Like you, we are highly invested in social media platforms and how they can help brands, which is why you can trust that you’re getting the best advice from industry experts.