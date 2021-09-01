Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Why Luxury Brands Are Sitting Out the Resale Market Boom

Men's

Todd Snyder Celebrates 10th Anniversary With More Stores, Collaborations

Business

PVH Corp. Logs $182 Million Profit; Raises Outlook for the Year

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

From decades of research, SkinCeuticals has delivered science-backed solutions that improve both the look and health of skin, enabling consumers with the ‘Power to Become.’

In Partnership with SkinCeuticals
Skinceuticals
SkinCeuticals pushes the limits of science to offer the most advanced skincare. Courtesy Image.

Since its beginning, beauty industry’s antioxidant authority and leading medical aesthetic skin care brand, SkinCeuticals, has found a connection with consumers who believe that if something is worth doing, it is worth doing well.

The brand’s results-driven products have been highly successful with devoted skin care consumers and industry experts. In fact, SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum earned a spot in Beauty Inc’s top ten list within its report on the 100 greatest skin care products of all time.

Created from decades of skin cancer research, the brand’s breakthrough skin care products were designed to harness the skin’s natural ability to repair from environmental harm, focusing on neutralizing oxidative damage – a type of damage that occurs when molecules lose electrons – in a way no other skin care brand has before with antioxidants.

Related Galleries

According to SkinCeuticals’ research, properly formulated topical antioxidants have been shown to neutralize skin-damaging free radicals with some even improving the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and discoloration. Now considered the gold standard for topical antioxidant formulations and licensed exclusively to SkinCeuticals, Dr. Sheldon Pinnell, SkinCeuticals’ founding scientist and chief medical advisor, first received the antioxidant patent from Duke University after peer-reviewed research and comprehensive dermatologic knowledge.

But what are antioxidants, how do they work, and what other benefits do these active molecules have for the skin?

An antioxidant is a molecule that inhibits the oxidation of other molecules. Still, according to the brand, antioxidants are not a one formulation fits all solution. While five types of antioxidants can be found naturally in the body that protects against cellular damage, antioxidants work by different mechanisms to stop or neutralize damage. Out of the five antioxidants found in the body, SkinCeuticals research shows only vitamins C and E have been proven to get into the skin, holding the key to the success of the brand’s formulations.

SkinCeuticals
SkinCeuticals. Courtesy Image.

Today, with four generations of topical antioxidant formulations, 10 patents, and more than 200 studies published in prestigious medical journals, SkinCeuticals is a trailblazer in antioxidant science.

Geneviève Bibeau, General Manager at SkinCeuticals Canada told WWD Studios it is the brand’s ongoing commitment to science and research that continues to differentiate SkinCeuticals from other skin care brands on the market.

“Our mission is to improve skin health,” said Bibeau. “Research and innovation are at the core of the SkinCeuticals mission, and our dedication to science has established the brand as a leader in the advanced skin care arena. We promise to provide advanced skin care backed by science. The company’s founding was the direct result of a revolutionary discovery that set the standard for antioxidant formulation.”

Dedicated to a promise to provide advanced skin care backed by science, SkinCeuticals high potency formulas are concentrated in pure actives and proven to penetrate optimally into skin. “We formulate to correct signs of aging, protect healthy skin, and prevent future damage,” said Bibeau. “These principles work synergistically to provide the healthiest skin possible, and optimal anti-aging results.”

Moreover, the message of skin health and improvement through repairing is one that the brand also shares with its consumers, finding it is important for its users to understand the efficacy of a product.

“Skin is the body’s largest organ and one of the most important,” said Bibeau. “In order to achieve optimal skin health, understanding the various skin types and concerns as well as factors that potentially cause the appearance of damage is essential. A skin care formulation is only as good as its ingredients. That is why SkinCeuticals holds its research, formulations, clinical testing, product quality, and corporate ethics to the highest standards. This commitment makes it possible to provide our patients and professional partners with advanced skin care that is backed by science and proven to optimize skin health.”

As the brand’s message continued to resonate with its loyal audience SkinCeuticals’ newest campaign, ‘The Power to Become,’ aims to further the journey of self-improvement and constant transformation.

“We believe in the power to become,” said Bibeau. “We push the limits of science to deliver the most precise, powerful, and proven solutions that transform skin’s appearance while respecting its health.”

The SkinCeuticals consumer, Bibeau said, shares with the brand a “quest for excellence, perseverance, progress, drive, grit and optimism. “The SkinCeuticals devotee has an emotional mindset of constant transformation and an ongoing journey to self-improvement. They know that change happens when they take control over what’s possible to change, and they find the best tools for the task.”

By pushing the limits of science to create the most advanced skin care routine, SkinCeuticals encourages all to unleash their own power to become. Within the ‘Power to Become’ campaign SkinCeuticals encourages consumers to extend their high-achieving mindset to skin care for fully-realized skin potential.

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad