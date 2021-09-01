Powering the Beauty Consumer’s Intentional Journey

Since its beginning, beauty industry’s antioxidant authority and leading medical aesthetic skin care brand, SkinCeuticals, has found a connection with consumers who believe that if something is worth doing, it is worth doing well.

The brand’s results-driven products have been highly successful with devoted skin care consumers and industry experts. In fact, SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum earned a spot in Beauty Inc’s top ten list within its report on the 100 greatest skin care products of all time.

Created from decades of skin cancer research, the brand’s breakthrough skin care products were designed to harness the skin’s natural ability to repair from environmental harm, focusing on neutralizing oxidative damage – a type of damage that occurs when molecules lose electrons – in a way no other skin care brand has before with antioxidants.

According to SkinCeuticals’ research, properly formulated topical antioxidants have been shown to neutralize skin-damaging free radicals with some even improving the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and discoloration. Now considered the gold standard for topical antioxidant formulations and licensed exclusively to SkinCeuticals, Dr. Sheldon Pinnell, SkinCeuticals’ founding scientist and chief medical advisor, first received the antioxidant patent from Duke University after peer-reviewed research and comprehensive dermatologic knowledge.

But what are antioxidants, how do they work, and what other benefits do these active molecules have for the skin?

An antioxidant is a molecule that inhibits the oxidation of other molecules. Still, according to the brand, antioxidants are not a one formulation fits all solution. While five types of antioxidants can be found naturally in the body that protects against cellular damage, antioxidants work by different mechanisms to stop or neutralize damage. Out of the five antioxidants found in the body, SkinCeuticals research shows only vitamins C and E have been proven to get into the skin, holding the key to the success of the brand’s formulations.

SkinCeuticals. Courtesy Image.

Today, with four generations of topical antioxidant formulations, 10 patents, and more than 200 studies published in prestigious medical journals, SkinCeuticals is a trailblazer in antioxidant science.

Geneviève Bibeau, General Manager at SkinCeuticals Canada told WWD Studios it is the brand’s ongoing commitment to science and research that continues to differentiate SkinCeuticals from other skin care brands on the market.

“Our mission is to improve skin health,” said Bibeau. “Research and innovation are at the core of the SkinCeuticals mission, and our dedication to science has established the brand as a leader in the advanced skin care arena. We promise to provide advanced skin care backed by science. The company’s founding was the direct result of a revolutionary discovery that set the standard for antioxidant formulation.”

Dedicated to a promise to provide advanced skin care backed by science, SkinCeuticals high potency formulas are concentrated in pure actives and proven to penetrate optimally into skin. “We formulate to correct signs of aging, protect healthy skin, and prevent future damage,” said Bibeau. “These principles work synergistically to provide the healthiest skin possible, and optimal anti-aging results.”

Moreover, the message of skin health and improvement through repairing is one that the brand also shares with its consumers, finding it is important for its users to understand the efficacy of a product.

“Skin is the body’s largest organ and one of the most important,” said Bibeau. “In order to achieve optimal skin health, understanding the various skin types and concerns as well as factors that potentially cause the appearance of damage is essential. A skin care formulation is only as good as its ingredients. That is why SkinCeuticals holds its research, formulations, clinical testing, product quality, and corporate ethics to the highest standards. This commitment makes it possible to provide our patients and professional partners with advanced skin care that is backed by science and proven to optimize skin health.”

As the brand’s message continued to resonate with its loyal audience SkinCeuticals’ newest campaign, ‘The Power to Become,’ aims to further the journey of self-improvement and constant transformation.

“We believe in the power to become,” said Bibeau. “We push the limits of science to deliver the most precise, powerful, and proven solutions that transform skin’s appearance while respecting its health.”

The SkinCeuticals consumer, Bibeau said, shares with the brand a “quest for excellence, perseverance, progress, drive, grit and optimism. “The SkinCeuticals devotee has an emotional mindset of constant transformation and an ongoing journey to self-improvement. They know that change happens when they take control over what’s possible to change, and they find the best tools for the task.”

By pushing the limits of science to create the most advanced skin care routine, SkinCeuticals encourages all to unleash their own power to become. Within the ‘Power to Become’ campaign SkinCeuticals encourages consumers to extend their high-achieving mindset to skin care for fully-realized skin potential.